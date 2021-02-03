U.S. Oil Production On Course To Hit Record Levels In 2023

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 56.19 +0.50 +0.90%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 58.94 +0.48 +0.82%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.772 -0.017 -0.61%
Graph up Mars US 25 mins 56.14 +0.93 +1.68%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 56.80 +1.67 +3.03%
Graph up Urals 43 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 56.67 +1.12 +2.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 56.67 +1.12 +2.02%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 57.86 +0.91 +1.60%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 53.05 +1.87 +3.65%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.772 -0.017 -0.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 22 hours 57.57 +0.95 +1.68%
Graph up Murban 22 hours 57.81 +0.72 +1.26%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 54.88 +1.02 +1.89%
Graph up Basra Light 22 hours 59.40 +0.86 +1.47%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 58.37 +0.98 +1.71%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 57.86 +0.91 +1.60%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 57.86 +0.91 +1.60%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 58.65 +0.68 +1.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 56.80 +1.67 +3.03%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 43.85 +1.01 +2.36%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 43.06 +2.41 +5.93%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 53.76 +1.21 +2.30%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 55.16 +1.21 +2.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 50.46 +1.46 +2.98%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 48.76 +1.21 +2.54%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 48.76 +1.21 +2.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 50.26 +1.21 +2.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 52.36 +1.41 +2.77%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 48.76 +1.21 +2.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 56.67 +1.12 +2.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 52.25 +1.00 +1.95%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 46.00 +1.00 +2.22%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 55.09 -0.09 -0.16%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 49.64 +0.93 +1.91%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 53.59 +0.93 +1.77%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 53.59 +0.93 +1.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 52.25 +1.00 +1.95%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 45.00 +1.25 +2.86%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 61.15 +1.21 +2.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 2 hours Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 24 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 44 mins Politicians lied, people died
  • 16 hours Fate of Oil and Gas Sector in Myanmar after the Coup
  • 2 hours US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 3 hours GameStop exposes the rigged system
  • 5 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 9 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 1 day Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 1 day Your predictions - Anything goes
  • 5 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 days SILVER SHORT SQUEEZE - It ain't stopping! Smash the Big Banks!
  • 2 mins Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles
  • 5 hours JACK MA versus Xi Jinping

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Production On Course To Hit Record Levels In 2023

The Single Biggest Threat To Big Oil

The Single Biggest Threat To Big Oil

While Biden’s supposed clean energy…

Big Oil Books One Of Worst Years On Record

Big Oil Books One Of Worst Years On Record

Big Oil recorded one of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Oil Production On Course To Hit Record Levels In 2023

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 03, 2021, 6:30 PM CST

U.S. oil production fell sharply in 2020, but the Energy Information Administration is expecting it to pick back up and even set new records in just two years, it said in its much-anticipated annual energy outlook (AEO2021).

According to the EIA, U.S. oil production will surpass in 2023 its previous annual average of 12.25 million barrels per day, achieved in 2019.

In 2020, U.S. oil production had reached a high of 13.1 million bpd on average for week ending March 13. But the overall annual average for the pandemic year was much lower after oil production fell sharply in August, briefly dipping below 10 million barrels per day.

U.S. energy consumption, however, will take years to return to 2019 levels—eight years to be exact. The EIA notes, however, that “that projection is highly dependent on the pace of U.S. economic recovery.”

Electricity demand, according to the AEO2021, is expected to return to 2019 levels by 2025—again, a slower recovery than U.S. oil production, which also has export markets to draw on.

Related: China’s Oil Storage Levels Are Falling In Early 2021

That U.S. production could return to 2019 levels is remarkable, considering that domestic consumption will take years longer to recover.

Currently, U.S. oil production, according to the EIA is averaging 10.9 million barrels per day—2.2 million bpd lower than the highs reached in March of 2020.

The number of active drilling rigs is on an upward trajectory, but overall, the number of active drilling rigs is still 400 below where it was just one year ago today.

Meanwhile, OPEC’s production is also down by millions of barrels per day from 2019 levels as part of its coordinated production cuts.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Understanding The True Cost Of Net Zero Emissions

Next Post

Understanding The True Cost Of Net Zero Emissions

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted
Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw
GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People

GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People
U.S. Watchdog: Large U.S. Banks Can No Longer Deny Funding To Oil & Gas

U.S. Watchdog: Large U.S. Banks Can No Longer Deny Funding To Oil & Gas
Tesla's $25,000 Car May Hit The Market Sooner Than Planned

Tesla's $25,000 Car May Hit The Market Sooner Than Planned


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Unforeseen Renewables Problem

 Alt text

Can Renewables Become As Profitable As Oil And Gas?

 Alt text

Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia

 Alt text

German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com