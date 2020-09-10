U.S. Oil Company Hess Attempts To Load Crude From Libya Port

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 37.19 -0.11 -0.29%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 39.91 -0.15 -0.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.302 -0.021 -0.90%
Graph down Mars US 6 hours 38.55 -0.75 -1.91%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 39.82 -0.47 -1.17%
Graph down Urals 24 hours 39.60 -2.20 -5.26%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 39.60 +1.13 +2.94%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.60 +1.13 +2.94%
Chart Bonny Light 24 hours 39.26 -0.10 -0.25%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.20 +0.70 +1.97%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.302 -0.021 -0.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 24 hours 39.59 +0.12 +0.30%
Graph up Murban 24 hours 39.95 +0.34 +0.86%
Graph down Iran Heavy 24 hours 37.96 -0.41 -1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 24 hours 41.04 -0.72 -1.72%
Graph down Saharan Blend 24 hours 39.34 -0.30 -0.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 24 hours 39.26 -0.10 -0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 24 hours 39.26 -0.10 -0.25%
Chart Girassol 24 hours 39.86 -0.43 -1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.82 -0.47 -1.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 25.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 30.55 +1.19 +4.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 23 hours 37.05 +1.29 +3.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 23 hours 38.45 +1.29 +3.47%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 34.60 +1.44 +4.34%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 33.60 +1.44 +4.48%
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 33.60 +1.44 +4.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 35.05 +1.59 +4.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 36.45 +1.44 +4.11%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 33.75 +1.59 +4.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 39.60 +1.13 +2.94%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 33.75 -0.75 -2.17%
Graph down Giddings 24 hours 27.50 -0.75 -2.65%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 37.65 -2.96 -7.29%
Graph down West Texas Sour 24 hours 31.25 -0.75 -2.34%
Graph down Eagle Ford 24 hours 35.20 -0.75 -2.09%
Chart Eagle Ford 24 hours 35.20 -0.75 -2.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 33.75 -0.75 -2.17%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 28.25 +1.25 +4.63%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.79 +1.29 +3.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 14 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 4 hours Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry
  • 6 hours People in the Military are Suckers
  • 4 hours Interconnection queues across the US are loaded with gigawatts of solar, wind and storage
  • 12 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 3 hours Ban on Drilling Would Cost One Million Jobs
  • 5 hours The storming of the Reichstag
  • 3 hours Up to 90% of people who test positive for Covid barely carry any virus & are not contagious. Every stat about the disease is bogus
  • 4 hours Surviving without coal is a challenge!!
  • 1 day .
  • 1 hour Hunter Biden's Chinese Firm helps China buy Michigan auto company with military applications and moves jobs overseas.
  • 1 day Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer (D) is having the State build an 8 Foot Security Wall around her Lansing home. "Security for me . . . But not for Thee"
  • 1 day Democrats say Fracking will only stop on Federal lands , don't worry . . . That's when you need to worry.
  • 2 days Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 2 days Enough is Enough...

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Company Hess Attempts To Load Crude From Libya Port

String Of Bearish News Shifts Sentiment In Oil Markets

String Of Bearish News Shifts Sentiment In Oil Markets

Oil prices fell below $40…

Surprise Crude Build Forces Oil Prices Lower

Surprise Crude Build Forces Oil Prices Lower

The slide in crude oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Oil Company Hess Attempts To Load Crude From Libya Port

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 10, 2020, 6:30 PM CDT

Hess may attempt to load a cargo of crude oil from Libya’s Es Sider port this week. If successful, the loading represents a glimmer of hope for oil-rich Libya who has had its oil production brought down to just 100,000 barrels per day amid port closures as a result of the civil unrest, from 1.2 million bpd at the start of the year.

Libya’s National Oil Company (NOC) said earlier this week that a warship had been staying at the Ras Lanuf oil terminal, adding that its oil terminals remain out of service.

It is not exported any oil since January.

Libya’s National Oil Company declared a force majeure on Libya’s oil ports—including Es Sider, after the LNA blockaded the ports.

A closure of all the oil ports in the Gulf of Sirte resulted in a wave of blackouts in the country, as condensate reservoirs filled up, leaving no room to house the associated gas that is produced alongside the condensate. It is this gas that fuels the power stations.

Libya’s oil industry is also battling a wave of Covid-19 infections, with Monday seeing the highest number of new cases since the start of the pandemic. The outbreak caused two NOC affiliates to send workers home and halt some work.

A partner in Libya’s Waha concessions since 1962, Hess is no stranger to Libya’s unrest, with its interest in 13 fields in the Sirte Basin has fallen prey to civil unrest numerous times.

At the end of August, unnamed sources suggested that two tankers were set to load oil for export at Libya’s Brega port—one of which was headed to Austrian’s OMV. It is unclear whether those shipments are still on the books.

The blockade of the oil terminals has been disastrous for Libya’s economy, depriving the nation of more than $8 billion in oil revenue.

Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Major BP Makes First Ever Move In Offshore Wind Energy

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws
Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs

Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs
The U.S. Dollar Is Losing Its Position As A Reserve Currency

The U.S. Dollar Is Losing Its Position As A Reserve Currency
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally
Mexico Shuts The Door To Foreign Oil Companies

Mexico Shuts The Door To Foreign Oil Companies


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now

 Alt text

3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon

 Alt text

Is Big Oil Doomed To Repeat The Coal Industry's Mistakes?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com