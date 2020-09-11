Iran To Link Its Power Grid To Russia, Azerbaijan

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 37.59 +0.29 +0.78%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 40.17 +0.11 +0.27%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.273 -0.050 -2.15%
Graph down Mars US 18 hours 38.55 -0.75 -1.91%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 39.83 +0.01 +0.03%
Graph down Urals 2 days 39.60 -2.20 -5.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.80 -0.80 -2.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.80 -0.80 -2.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.26 -0.10 -0.25%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 35.66 -0.54 -1.49%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.273 -0.050 -2.15%
Graph up Marine 2 days 39.59 +0.12 +0.30%
Graph up Murban 2 days 39.95 +0.34 +0.86%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 37.96 -0.41 -1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 41.04 -0.72 -1.72%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 39.34 -0.30 -0.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 39.26 -0.10 -0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.26 -0.10 -0.25%
Chart Girassol 2 days 39.86 -0.43 -1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.83 +0.01 +0.03%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 17 hours 25.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 29.85 -0.70 -2.29%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 36.30 -0.75 -2.02%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 37.70 -0.75 -1.95%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 34.20 -0.40 -1.16%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 33.15 -0.45 -1.34%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 33.15 -0.45 -1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 34.45 -0.60 -1.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 36.55 +0.10 +0.27%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 33.35 -0.40 -1.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.80 -0.80 -2.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 33.75 -0.75 -2.17%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 27.50 -0.75 -2.65%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 38.83 +1.18 +3.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 31.25 -0.75 -2.34%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 35.20 -0.75 -2.09%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 35.20 -0.75 -2.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 33.75 -0.75 -2.17%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 27.50 -0.75 -2.65%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.04 -0.75 -1.75%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Iran To Link Its Power Grid To Russia, Azerbaijan

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 11, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

Iran’s electricity grid will be connected with Russia and Azerbaijan in a few months, once grid compatibility studies are completed, Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said on Friday.

Iran’s power grid could be linked and synchronized to connect with other grids either via Azerbaijan or via Armenia and Georgia, Ardakanian said, as reported by Iranian Fars news agency.

“Iran welcomes either of the two routes which gets ready first,” Fars quoted minister Ardakanian as saying.  

Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia have agreed to set up a company which has already started working on the project to link Iran’s grid to Russia via Azerbaijan, he added.

The idea of connecting Iran’s power grid with Russia via Azerbaijan was first aired in March 2019, when Ardakanian met with the then Azerbaijani minister of economy and industry, Shahin Mustafayev, in Tehran.

“We are considering plans for connecting the country's power grid to Russia through the Republic of Azerbaijan, which will help synchronize Iran’s power system with that of Russia,” the Iranian minister said back then.

Iran and Russia are looking to boost their energy cooperation, including via joint projects, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported earlier this week after Iranian Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, held a meeting to discuss the future energy cooperation with Russian Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Tikhonov.

A day later, Tikhonov was detained at a pre-trial detention center in Russia pending a trial over his alleged involvement in embezzlement of US$8 million (603 million Russian rubles), news agency TASS reported on Wednesday.

Tikhonov, who is one of eight deputy ministers of Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, has held the deputy minister post since the summer of 2019. Tikhonov and other people were detained for two months until November 8 and are charged with fraud.

Lawyers for Tikhonov say that the charge was an attempt to “discredit the ministry’s top officials,” TASS reported.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

