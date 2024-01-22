Gasoline Shipping Day Rates Triple Under Houthi Attack

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 55 mins 75.01 +1.60 +2.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.97 +1.41 +1.79%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.99 +1.21 +1.54%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.423 -0.096 -3.81%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.241 +0.078 +3.59%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.19 -0.93 -1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.19 -0.93 -1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.49 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.27 +0.88 +1.11%
Chart Mars US 80 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.241 +0.078 +3.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 77.87 +1.41 +1.84%
Graph up Murban 4 days 79.76 +1.29 +1.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 75.89 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 784 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 80.90 +0.45 +0.56%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 79.49 +0.42 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.49 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Girassol 4 days 80.20 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.27 +0.88 +1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 237 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 54.00 -0.70 -1.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 75.40 -0.70 -0.92%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 73.65 -0.70 -0.94%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 64.35 -0.70 -1.08%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 59.75 -0.70 -1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 59.75 -0.70 -1.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 63.25 -0.70 -1.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 65.25 -0.70 -1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 59.75 -0.70 -1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.19 -0.93 -1.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 69.89 -0.67 -0.95%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 63.64 -0.67 -1.04%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 68.19 -0.67 -0.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 69.89 -0.67 -0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 69.89 -0.67 -0.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 69.75 -0.75 -1.06%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 64.25 +1.50 +2.39%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 78.01 -0.09 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Gasoline Shipping Day Rates Triple Under Houthi Attack

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever

Russia and Iran agreed on…

EU's Balancing Act: Elections, Sanctions, and Ukraine Aid

EU's Balancing Act: Elections, Sanctions, and Ukraine Aid

2024 is a pivotal year…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Gasoline Shipping Day Rates Triple Under Houthi Attack

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 22, 2024, 2:30 PM CST

Day rates for shipping gasoline from Europe to the U.S. have tripled since the beginning of the year, Bloomberg reports, citing data from the Baltic Exchange on Monday, as Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis continue their relentless attack on vessels traversing the Red Sea. 

The day rate for a single cargo of gasoline heading from northwestern Europe to the east coast of the United States reached nearly $38,000 per day on Monday, Bloomberg reported. 

That represents a tripling of day rates since the beginning of the year. 

Cargoes are increasingly being rerouted around Africa to avoid the Red Sea, with the significantly lengthier journeys meaning that there are fewer vessels available on the spot market, Bloomberg noted. 

The situation in the Red Sea continued to intensify on Monday, with the Houthis claiming to have launched a missile attack on an American military cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden. 

Reports were still emerging at the time of writing, with no confirmation from the U.S. military. It remained unclear whether the alleged attack resulted in any damage. “The Yemeni armed forces continue to retaliate to any American or British aggression against our country by targeting all sources of threat in the Red and Arab Sea,” Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a Monday statement carried by Reuters. 

Reuters cited a British maritime security firm as confirming that the vessel the Houthis claim to have attacked, the Ocean Jazz, had been contracted by the U.S. military. 

Also on Monday, Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, the U.S. Navy’s top Middle East commander, told the Associated Press that Iran was “very directly involved” in the shipping attacks carried out by the Houthis, though statements have been vague, at best. Cooper did not say that the attacks were being directed by Tehran on a case-by-case basis. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprfice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia’s Crude Oil Exports Hit 5-Month High in November

Next Post

Saudi Arabia’s Crude Oil Exports Hit 5-Month High in November

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

China's New Rare Earth Policy Shakes Global Tech Industry

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Growth Could Exceed Forecasts in 2024
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com