U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Firms Linked To Iranian Drone Supply Chain

The United States levied fresh sanctions on Iranian firms and individuals for procuring materials utilized in creating drones.

Several individuals and entities from Iran and Turkey were designated by the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), with the coordination of the FBI, for allegedly buying equipment intended for Iran's drone and weaponry programs.

Those blacklisted in this new round of sanctions include Farazan Industrial Engineering, a procurement firm of Iran-based Defense Technology and Science Research Center (DTSCR), and two other firms plus their purchasing agents.

The procurement network of DTSCR, which operates on behalf of the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics of Iran (MODAFL), was also blacklisted. The MODAFL oversees various companies engaged in ballistic missile development and drone.

According to Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson, "Iran's well-documented proliferation of [drones] and conventional weapons to its proxies continues to undermine both regional security and global stability."

U.S. defense officials said Iran is delivering UAVs to Russia, which were utilized on civil infrastructure and civilians in Ukraine as the Kremlin presses their invasion. OFAC previously designated several firms, including China, under Iranian drone procurement efforts and executives from manufacturers of Iranian UAVs, since September 2022.

OFAC named three individuals, including procurement agents Amanallah Paidar and Murat Bukey, who backed Paidar and his DTSRC-associated procurement, along with Asghar Mahmoudi, who supplied marine electronics and other components to Paidar and DTSCR.

Bukey allegedly tried to supply Paidar and Farazan Industrial Engineering with European-origin engines with drone and surface-to-air missile applications, stated OFAC.

In addition, Bukey sold more than $1 million worth of European-origin drone engines and associated components to companies that possibly shipped those items to Iran.

The sanctions restrict any assets held in U.S. jurisdiction by entities and individuals.

According to the Treasury Department, individuals in the United States who engage in dealings with those connected to the designated entities and individuals could also be subject to sanctions.

