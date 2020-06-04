US Gulf Of Mexico More Resilient To Oil Price Crash This Time

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 37.33 -0.08 -0.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 39.99 +0.20 +0.50%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 1.825 +0.003 +0.16%
Graph down Mars US 25 mins 38.36 -0.08 -0.21%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 35.46 +0.51 +1.46%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 38.90 -0.35 -0.89%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.73 +0.35 +0.91%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.73 +0.35 +0.91%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.24 +0.35 +0.92%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 32.64 +0.24 +0.74%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.825 +0.003 +0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 40.10 +0.90 +2.30%
Graph up Murban 2 days 40.10 +0.90 +2.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 35.06 +0.06 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 41.98 -0.21 -0.50%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 38.64 -0.13 -0.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 38.24 +0.35 +0.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.24 +0.35 +0.92%
Chart Girassol 2 days 40.03 +0.33 +0.83%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 35.46 +0.51 +1.46%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 26.59 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 33.79 +0.48 +1.44%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 36.29 +0.48 +1.34%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 37.69 +0.48 +1.29%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 37.29 +0.48 +1.30%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 32.29 +0.48 +1.51%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 32.29 +0.48 +1.51%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 32.79 +0.48 +1.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 37.29 +0.48 +1.30%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 32.29 +0.48 +1.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.73 +0.35 +0.91%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 34.00 +0.25 +0.74%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 27.75 +0.25 +0.91%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 39.72 +1.30 +3.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 31.36 +0.12 +0.38%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 35.31 +0.12 +0.34%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 35.31 +0.12 +0.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 34.00 +0.25 +0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 27.50 +0.50 +1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 40.87 +0.48 +1.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 17 mins Rioting and Protesting
  • 8 mins Trump waves a Bible
  • 1 min Anti-Lynching Bill
  • 3 hours Model 3 cheaper to buy than BMW 3 series.
  • 23 mins Thugs in Trumpistan
  • 3 hours Sudan Rice claims Russians are behind recent US riots
  • 4 hours National Guard kills again
  • 3 hours China to Impose Dictatorship on Hong Kong
  • 3 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 3 hours We Are Better Than This
  • 13 hours China’s Oil Thirst Draws an Armada of Tankers
  • 33 mins Let’s Try This....
  • 3 hours Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory
  • 17 hours WHY was George Floyd Murdered and Why Publicly

Breaking News:

Russia’s Energy Minister Sees Shortage In Oil Market Next Month

Suncor: Energy Transition Will Destroy Oil Demand

Suncor: Energy Transition Will Destroy Oil Demand

Low-carbon technologies could disrupt global…

China’s Crude Oil Imports Rebound To Near Record High

China’s Crude Oil Imports Rebound To Near Record High

China’s crude oil imports jumped…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

US Gulf Of Mexico More Resilient To Oil Price Crash This Time

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 04, 2020, 4:30 PM CDT

The U.S. Gulf of Mexico is better prepared now to ride out the oil crisis than it was in the 2015-2016 downturn, as 82 percent of oil production has a short-run marginal cost – operating costs, taxes, and royalties – of US$10 a barrel Brent, Wood Mackenzie said on Thursday.  

The Gulf of Mexico is now nimbler and leaner and more resilient to the recent oil price crash and current downturn, the consultancy said in new research.

Despite the lower costs and leaner operations compared to the previous crisis, the Gulf of Mexico will not remain unscathed by this year’s price collapse as companies have cut budgets and recalibrated exploration and sanctioning plans, WoodMac said.

Offshore oil has also felt the severity of the oil price collapse, and it could take years for some offshore regions around the world to recover.

According to WoodMac, capital expenditure (capex) by Gulf of Mexico operators is expected to drop to US$7.4 billion this year, down by 22 percent or US$4 billion from 2019.

Related: What's Holding Natural Gas Prices Back?

In addition, production from the region could see its first decline since 2013, due to reduced budgets that could change the scope and timeline for drilling campaigns and new projects, Wood Mackenzie said. Before the coronavirus and the oil price crash, the consultancy had expected the Gulf of Mexico to break yet another production record this year and pump 2.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed). The forecast is now revised down by 200,000 boed. Yet, recovery in production is set to come as early as next year because start-up dates for major projects in the near term haven’t been delayed, WoodMac said.  

Exploration is set to suffer more, with just 15 wells expected this year—a historic low for the Gulf of Mexico and recovery will take time.

In project approvals, WoodMac sees no US GoM project sanctioned this year.

“But, unlike the last downturn, where some projects were cancelled, this time project FIDs have simply been deferred. This is attributed to the relatively competitive economics of the pre-FID projects in the region, which could come down even further with cost deflation,” the consultancy said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Raises Import Duty To Offset Plunging Oil Revenues

Next Post

Russia’s Energy Minister Sees Shortage In Oil Market Next Month

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months
U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute
Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay
Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound

Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound
Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories

Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk

 Alt text

Has Demand For Oil Already Peaked?

 Alt text

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com