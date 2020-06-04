Russia’s Energy Minister Sees Shortage In Oil Market Next Month

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 37.33 -0.08 -0.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 39.99 +0.20 +0.50%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 1.825 +0.003 +0.16%
Graph down Mars US 25 mins 38.36 -0.08 -0.21%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 35.46 +0.51 +1.46%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 38.90 -0.35 -0.89%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.73 +0.35 +0.91%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.73 +0.35 +0.91%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.24 +0.35 +0.92%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 32.64 +0.24 +0.74%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.825 +0.003 +0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 40.10 +0.90 +2.30%
Graph up Murban 2 days 40.10 +0.90 +2.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 35.06 +0.06 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 41.98 -0.21 -0.50%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 38.64 -0.13 -0.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 38.24 +0.35 +0.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.24 +0.35 +0.92%
Chart Girassol 2 days 40.03 +0.33 +0.83%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 35.46 +0.51 +1.46%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 26.59 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 33.79 +0.48 +1.44%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 36.29 +0.48 +1.34%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 37.69 +0.48 +1.29%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 37.29 +0.48 +1.30%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 32.29 +0.48 +1.51%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 32.29 +0.48 +1.51%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 32.79 +0.48 +1.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 37.29 +0.48 +1.30%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 32.29 +0.48 +1.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.73 +0.35 +0.91%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 34.00 +0.25 +0.74%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 27.75 +0.25 +0.91%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 39.72 +1.30 +3.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 31.36 +0.12 +0.38%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 35.31 +0.12 +0.34%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 35.31 +0.12 +0.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 34.00 +0.25 +0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 27.50 +0.50 +1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 40.87 +0.48 +1.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 17 mins Rioting and Protesting
  • 8 mins Trump waves a Bible
  • 1 min Anti-Lynching Bill
  • 3 hours Model 3 cheaper to buy than BMW 3 series.
  • 23 mins Thugs in Trumpistan
  • 3 hours Sudan Rice claims Russians are behind recent US riots
  • 4 hours National Guard kills again
  • 3 hours China to Impose Dictatorship on Hong Kong
  • 3 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 3 hours We Are Better Than This
  • 13 hours China’s Oil Thirst Draws an Armada of Tankers
  • 33 mins Let’s Try This....
  • 3 hours Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory
  • 17 hours WHY was George Floyd Murdered and Why Publicly

Breaking News:

Russia’s Energy Minister Sees Shortage In Oil Market Next Month

A Perfect Storm For Petrochemicals

A Perfect Storm For Petrochemicals

The oil majors have made…

Oil Prices Are Unlikely To Break $40 This Year

Oil Prices Are Unlikely To Break $40 This Year

Despite production cuts from OPEC+…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Energy Minister Sees Shortage In Oil Market Next Month

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 04, 2020, 5:30 PM CDT

Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak is predicting a shortage in the oil market next month, Ifax reported on Thursday.

Novak said that the global oil markets could see a shortfall between three and five million barrels per day in July, depending on the outcome of the OPEC meeting that could be held yet this week.

The meeting that will help shape the future of the oil market over the next few months is proving difficult, however, even though it would appear that Saudi Arabia and Russia have reached an agreement in principle to extend the current level of cuts through the end of July.

The cuts are currently set to ease starting in July.

But negotiations among the cartel members are complex, with Iraq, Angola, Nigeria, and Kazakhstan overproducing—a bone of contention with more fastidious members such as Saudi Arabia.

OPEC+’s compliance reached 89% in May. OPEC’s second largest producer, Iraq, reached only 42% compliance, based off of preliminary data. While Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed to extend the cuts at least for another month, they are not interested in doing so unless Iraq and the other overproducers bring their production in line with the given quotas.

OPEC+ quotas call for total cuts of 9.7 million bpd. Oil demand, however, is still off by 21 million bpd as of May, according to Novak. But that’s up from 25-28 million bpd off in April.

Novak added that the filling up of oil storage has slowed, and that thanks to the current production cuts and the improving demand figures so far, the market should achieve balance in June, before slipping into a deficit in July.

Based on May’s production, OPEC has another 1 million barrels to cut to get into full compliance with the current deal.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

US Gulf Of Mexico More Resilient To Oil Price Crash This Time

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months
U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute
Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay
Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound

Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound
Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories

Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk

 Alt text

Has Demand For Oil Already Peaked?

 Alt text

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com