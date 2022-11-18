U.S. Greenlights Commonwealth LNG Project

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 80.66 -0.98 -1.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 88.54 -1.24 -1.38%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 87.72 -0.64 -0.72%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 6.140 -0.229 -3.60%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.449 -0.006 -0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.39 -1.58 -1.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 81.64 -2.55 -3.03%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.449 -0.006 -0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 86.55 -1.02 -1.16%
Graph down Murban 1 day 91.46 -0.99 -1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 85.53 -1.64 -1.88%
Graph down Basra Light 353 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 91.55 -1.38 -1.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 90.39 -1.58 -1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.39 -1.58 -1.72%
Chart Girassol 1 day 90.81 -1.59 -1.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 55.35 -2.91 -4.99%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 60.15 -3.60 -5.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 83.55 -3.60 -4.13%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 81.80 -3.60 -4.22%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 78.95 -3.60 -4.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 75.65 -3.60 -4.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 75.65 -3.60 -4.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 76.95 -3.60 -4.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 85.90 -3.60 -4.02%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 75.25 -3.60 -4.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 75.75 -1.25 -1.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.72 -1.33 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 31 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.90 -1.33 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 6 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 17 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 17 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 2 days Wind droughts
  • 2 days Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days Which is a better domain name for OAPEC?

Breaking News:

U.S. Greenlights Commonwealth LNG Project

Oil Majors Are Betting Big On Suriname

Oil Majors Are Betting Big On Suriname

The Guyana-Suriname Basin is quickly…

OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Growth Estimates Yet Again  

OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Growth Estimates Yet Again  

OPEC cut its oil demand…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Greenlights Commonwealth LNG Project

By Irina Slav - Nov 18, 2022, 7:00 AM CST

The Commonwealth LNG project received the unanimous approval of energy regulators this week despite concern expressed by Democrats about its carbon footprint.

Per its website, the project will have a capacity of 8.4 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually and should begin operation in 2027. Located on the Louisiana Gulf Coast, the facility will also include six 50,000-cu m storage tanks and the capacity to accommodate vessels up to 216,000 cu m.

 The facility will receive feed gas via an interconnector to “two major pipeline systems with significant excess transportation capacity.”

Commonwealth already has a long-term offtake commitment from Woodside Energy Trading, a subsidiary of the Australian energy major, which will see the trading company buy LNG from the Commonwealth facility over a 20-year period.

The deal is for 2.5 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually, with the first shipments scheduled for the middle of 2026. The initial contracted volume is 2 million tons, with an option for an additional 500,000 tons.

“The agreements secure for Woodside low-cost LNG volumes in the Atlantic Basin in a period of expected strong demand as Europe seeks alternatives to Russian pipeline gas,” said Woodside’s chief executive, Meg O’Neill, in comments on the deal announced in September. 

Reuters noted in a report on the approval news that this is the first new LNG project to earn the approval of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in the last two years. 

The chairman of the commission, however, voiced concern about the emissions footprint of the facility, which will generate an estimated 3.5 million tons of carbon dioxide annually. 

“I still am at a loss as to why we don’t at least assess the significance of the greenhouse gas emissions in terms of making our determination ... and I think it is something we need to grapple with as we move forward,” Rich Glick said.

By Irina Slav by Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Argentina’s State Oil Company YPF Sees Major Jump In Profits

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'


Most Commented

Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

 Alt text

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com