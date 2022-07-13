U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue To Fall

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|95.93
|-0.37
|-0.38%
|Brent Crude •2 hours
|99.57
|+0.08
|+0.08%
|Murban Crude •15 mins
|101.1
|+0.15
|+0.15%
|Natural Gas •12 mins
|6.614
|-0.075
|-1.12%
|Gasoline •10 mins
|3.249
|+0.015
|+0.46%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|99.54
|-8.10
|-7.53%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light • 2 days
|99.54
|-8.10
|-7.53%
|Bonny Light • 14 days
|118.1
|-3.97
|-3.25%
|Opec Basket • 7 days
|114.3
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|Mars US • 2 hours
|92.80
|+1.56
|+1.71%
|Gasoline • 10 mins
|3.249
|+0.015
|+0.46%
|Marine •14 days
|113.0
|-1.05
|-0.92%
|Murban •14 days
|118.7
|-0.80
|-0.67%
|Iran Heavy •14 days
|107.7
|-4.37
|-3.90%
|Basra Light •226 days
|71.69
|-3.60
|-4.78%
|Saharan Blend •14 days
|117.8
|-4.13
|-3.39%
|Bonny Light •14 days
|118.1
|-3.97
|-3.25%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Bonny Light • 14 days
|118.1
|-3.97
|-3.25%
|Girassol • 14 days
|117.1
|-3.86
|-3.19%
|Opec Basket • 7 days
|114.3
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|Canadian Crude Index •2 days
|71.45
|-7.86
|-9.91%
|Western Canadian Select •18 hours
|81.74
|-8.25
|-9.17%
|Canadian Condensate •18 hours
|97.99
|-8.25
|-7.77%
|Premium Synthetic •18 hours
|96.24
|-8.25
|-7.90%
|Sweet Crude •18 hours
|94.14
|-8.25
|-8.06%
|Peace Sour •18 hours
|91.29
|-8.25
|-8.29%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Peace Sour • 18 hours
|91.29
|-8.25
|-8.29%
|Light Sour Blend • 18 hours
|93.39
|-8.25
|-8.12%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 18 hours
|96.94
|-8.25
|-7.84%
|Central Alberta • 18 hours
|91.59
|-8.25
|-8.26%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|99.54
|-8.10
|-7.53%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •2 days
|92.25
|-5.00
|-5.14%
|Giddings •2 days
|86.00
|-14.50
|-14.43%
|ANS West Coast •1 min
|110.5
|+2.81
|+2.61%
|West Texas Sour •2 days
|89.79
|-8.25
|-8.41%
|Eagle Ford •2 days
|93.74
|-8.25
|-8.09%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Eagle Ford • 2 days
|93.74
|-8.25
|-8.09%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days
|92.25
|-8.25
|-8.21%
|Kansas Common • 3 days
|94.25
|-0.75
|-0.79%
|Buena Vista • 2 days
|102.4
|-7.75
|-7.04%
Chevron CEO Sees Oil Prices Rebounding On Tightening Supply
The UK’s Competition and Markets…
As the world races towards…
Julianne Geiger
Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.
The spike in gasoline prices over the last year in the United States over the last year contributed to the U.S. CPI rising to 9.1% on an annual basis—the highest CPI in decades. But gasoline prices have started to retreat over the last month.
WTI prices, on the other hand, were still up on Wednesday, despite the high inflation numbers and an inventory storage report that showed implied gasoline demand in the United States had fallen by 1.3 million barrels per day. The Energy Information Administration’s report also showed that gasoline inventories rose by 5.8 million barrels per day last week, with the U.S. producing an average of just 8.9 million bpd—down from 10.3 million bpd in the week prior. Crude oil inventories also increased by 3.3 million barrels.
Gasoline prices in the United States are down 2.4 cents on the day, and according to GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan, it is the 29th straight day of gasoline price drops, with more than 10,000 gas stations in the United States offering gas at less than $4 per gallon.
Over the past month, gasoline prices in the United States have fallen 38.3 cents per gallon.
As for the price of WTI, it was up nearly a percent on the day at $96.72 (+$0.88), despite bearish industry figures. The Brent crude oil benchmark was also up on Wednesday, trading at $100 per barrel, up $0.51 (0.51%) on the day.
By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.
Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group
The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.
Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.
Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.
74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.
Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com