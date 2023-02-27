U.S. Gasoline Prices 26 Cents Lower Than Last Year

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.94 -0.38 -0.50%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 82.57 -0.59 -0.71%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.60 +0.20 +0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.671 +0.123 +4.83%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.360 +0.001 +0.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 79.69 +0.93 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 79.69 +0.93 +1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 83.08 +0.83 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.04 +1.51 +1.88%
Chart Mars US 3 days 74.87 +1.13 +1.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.360 +0.001 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 81.37 +2.03 +2.56%
Graph up Murban 3 days 82.94 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 78.65 +0.96 +1.24%
Graph down Basra Light 454 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 82.95 +0.79 +0.96%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 83.08 +0.83 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 83.08 +0.83 +1.01%
Chart Girassol 3 days 83.38 +0.97 +1.18%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.04 +1.51 +1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 60.52 +0.86 +1.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 55.07 +0.93 +1.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 78.47 +0.93 +1.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 76.72 +0.93 +1.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 73.87 +0.93 +1.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 70.57 +0.93 +1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 70.57 +0.93 +1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 71.87 +0.93 +1.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 80.82 +0.93 +1.16%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 70.17 +0.93 +1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 79.69 +0.93 +1.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.75 +1.00 +1.39%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 66.50 +1.00 +1.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 77.48 -2.24 -2.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 68.85 +0.93 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 72.80 +0.93 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.80 +0.93 +1.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 72.75 +1.00 +1.39%
Chart Kansas Common 32 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.98 +0.93 +1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 7 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 11 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

U.S. Gasoline Prices 26 Cents Lower Than Last Year

Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure

Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure

Vital energy infrastructure in the…

Spy Balloon Fallout Highlights Fragility Of U.S.-China Relations

Spy Balloon Fallout Highlights Fragility Of U.S.-China Relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s foreign…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Gasoline Prices 26 Cents Lower Than Last Year

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 27, 2023, 11:30 AM CST

U.S. national average gas prices have fallen by over 26 cents since this time last year, and drivers are set for more reprieve as the usual seasonal increase in prices could be delayed. 

GasBuddy data released on Sunday shows that national average prices for a gallon of gas are declining once again, after a week of no movement in either direction, falling 4.3 cents from a week ago, 17.6 cents month-on-month. 

Diesel prices have also fallen 7.7 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy, now selling for an average of $4.38 per gallon. 

AAA data is in line with GasBuddy, showing Monday’s national average at $3.365 per gallon, compared with $3.604 a year ago. 

Signs that inflation remains entrenched could delay the seasonal increase in retail prices for gasoline. While core consumer inflation in January was 6.5%, far lower than last summer’s 9%, it is still nowhere near the 2% target of the Federal Reserve. This situation could translate into incentive for the Fed to hike interest rates again, which in turn could hinder consumer demand and keep gas prices lower. 

“The national average has resumed its decline after a pause last week as oil and wholesale gasoline prices fell on worrisome inflation figures showing the Fed likely to ramp up rates to slow inflation,” GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan said, noting that nine out of 10 states saw declines last week. 

The outliers were the West Coast, which is now transitioning to summer blends. 

“For the weeks ahead, tradition tells us to expect prices to move up eventually, but that could be at least be partially offset by inflationary data that continues to be hotter than expected, leading to anxiety that the Fed will boost interest rates and cooling the economy and oil demand considerably,” De Haan said. 

GasBuddy said the most common retail price per gallon was $3.19, down 10 cents from last week. 

The top 10% of stations in the country average $4.57 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average $2.77 per gallon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Average gas prices were lowest in Texas ($2.87), Mississippi ($2.92), and Oklahoma ($2.93), and highest in Hawaii ($4.83), California ($4.72), and Nevada ($4.20).

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia’s Lukoil Looks To Sell Stake In Offshore Oil And Gas Field

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?

 Alt text

Analysts Predict 42% Decline In Russian Oil Production By 2035
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com