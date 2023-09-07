U.S. Drivers Warned Gasoline Could Spike $1 Per Gallon

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 87.07 -0.47 -0.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 90.07 -0.53 -0.58%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.21 -0.50 -0.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.602 +0.092 +3.67%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.615 +0.013 +0.50%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.95 +0.81 +0.91%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 89.95 +0.81 +0.91%
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 92.30 +0.86 +0.94%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 87.74 +0.45 +0.52%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.615 +0.013 +0.50%

Graph up Marine 7 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 7 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 7 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 646 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 7 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 7 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 7 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 92.30 +0.86 +0.94%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 99 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 69.44 +0.75 +1.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 89.69 +0.85 +0.96%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 87.94 +0.85 +0.98%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 84.29 +0.50 +0.60%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 80.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 80.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 83.39 +0.75 +0.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 91.94 +0.75 +0.82%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 80.79 -0.15 -0.19%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.95 +0.81 +0.91%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 84.02 +0.85 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 77.77 +0.85 +1.11%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 92.76 +1.33 +1.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 83.42 +0.85 +1.03%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 84.02 +0.85 +1.02%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 84.02 +0.85 +1.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 84.00 +0.75 +0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 77.75 +0.75 +0.97%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 86.11 +1.06 +1.25%

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

U.S. Drivers Warned Gasoline Could Spike $1 Per Gallon

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 07, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

U.S. gasoline prices are headed higher in the nation’s corn belt, and could rise by as much as $1 per gallon at some gas stations, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy warned on Thursday.

GasBuddy’s Patric DeHaan implored the EPA to issue fuel waivers ASAP, as the wholesale price of gasoline spikes in Oklahoma, Missouri, South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Montana, and Kansas.

“ALERT: #GasPrices will likely rise 25-75c/gal in OK, MO, SD, ND, NE, MN and KS over the next few days. Some stations may go up closer to $1/gal as the wholesale price of gasoline is spiking in this region. EPA should move to issue fuel waivers ASAP,” DeHaan said in a Thursday morning tweet.

The huge spike in that single area could send the national average a few cents higher, DeHaan added—and pump prices have already hit the highest seasonal level in more than a decade. The current average for a gallon of gasoline in the United States is $3.803, up from $3.764 this same time last year, according to AAA data published on Thursday.

Gasoline inventories nationally sank by more than 5 million barrels in the week ending September 1, according to API estimates this week, and are roughly 5% below the five-year average for this time of year. And while the national inventories are lower than normal for this time of year, the impending spike is expected to hit the corn belt area only, according to DeHaan.

UK drivers are also experiencing some shock at the gas pumps, as the price of gasoline and diesel saw the largest monthly jump in 23 years as the price of crude oil rallied.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

