U.S. Crude Meets Most Of Canada’s Oil Demand

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour 69.25 +0.96 +1.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 13 mins 71.62 +0.99 +1.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 4.059 -0.030 -0.73%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 hour 2.106 +0.026 +1.23%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 2.302 +0.034 +1.51%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 69.18 +2.02 +3.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 69.18 +2.02 +3.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.79 +2.10 +3.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.13 -0.53 -0.75%
Chart Mars US 20 mins 67.65 +0.96 +1.44%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.302 +0.034 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 68.65 -1.66 -2.36%
Graph down Murban 2 days 69.19 -2.05 -2.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 66.49 +1.94 +3.01%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 71.53 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 70.47 +2.07 +3.03%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 69.79 +2.10 +3.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.79 +2.10 +3.10%
Chart Girassol 2 days 69.53 +1.92 +2.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.13 -0.53 -0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.07 +1.76 +3.36%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 54.99 +2.16 +4.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 67.29 +1.81 +2.76%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 68.69 +1.81 +2.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 64.39 +1.86 +2.97%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 61.54 +1.81 +3.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 61.54 +1.81 +3.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 64.09 +1.81 +2.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 66.79 +1.71 +2.63%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 62.54 +1.81 +2.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 69.18 +2.02 +3.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 65.75 +1.00 +1.54%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 59.50 +1.00 +1.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 69.52 -1.44 -2.03%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 63.20 +0.96 +1.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.15 +0.96 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.15 +0.96 +1.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 65.75 +1.00 +1.54%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 +1.75 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 73.18 +1.81 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days U.S. Gas Export Pioneers Sell Shares to Satisfy Loans
  • 3 days French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.

Breaking News:

Asia Buys Less Saudi Crude As COVID Restrictions Return

Can Anything Replace China As Demand Driver For Oil?

Can Anything Replace China As Demand Driver For Oil?

The quickly rising number of…

The Electricity Crisis Is A Major Problem For California's Governor

The Electricity Crisis Is A Major Problem For California's Governor

As California’s electricity crisis continues…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Crude Meets Most Of Canada’s Oil Demand

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 11, 2021, 2:30 PM CDT

More than half of Canada’s crude and condensate demand is being met by the United States, despite the fact that Canada pumps two and half times more oil than its domestic demand, IHS Markit said in a report on Wednesday.

Around 55 percent of the demand for crude and condensate in Canada in 2019, the last ‘normal’ year for demand, was met by imports from the U.S. or by Canada-produced oil routed through the United States and then back into Canada, that is, by re-exports. U.S. imports of 600,000 bpd plus another 480,000 bpd of re-exports met more than half of Canada’s oil demand, IHS Markit said.

In 2020, Canada’s crude oil imports fell by 20 percent due to lower demand in the pandemic, but the United States further cemented its position as top oil supplier to Canada, supplying nearly four out of every five barrels of oil, the Canada Energy Regulator said earlier this year.

IHS Markit’s report from today highlighted the interdependence between the two major oil producers in North America.

“The necessities of geography and the varying demands of markets for different types of crude underpin a highly complex and interdependent oil logistics system between Canada and the United States,” said Celina Hwang, director, North American crude oil markets, IHS Markit.

“Although this study highlights Canadian dependence on the United States for both supply and transportation, the relationship is truly symbiotic with both nations relying on one another to meet domestic demand each day,” Hwang added.

IHS Markit’s report also found that disruptions to pipeline capacity out of Canada—such as attempts to shut down the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline that serves Detroit and surrounding areas of Michigan and Ohio, as well as Toronto and surrounding areas in Ontario and Quebec—will have significant impacts on the energy security in North America. 

“Differing views on the pace of energy transition have put the energy interdependency between Canada and the United States under some strain,” Kevin Birn, vice president and chief Canadian oil market analyst, IHS Markit, said.

“Any disruption of existing infrastructure could have significant implications for Canada, the broader North American system and energy security,” Birn added.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Tanker Explodes In Syrian Port

Next Post

Asia Buys Less Saudi Crude As COVID Restrictions Return

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down
OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery

OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery


Most Commented

Alt text

The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

 Alt text

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve

 Alt text

Shrinking Global Populations Poses An Existential Threat To Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com