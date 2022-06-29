U.S. Could Release Even more Oil From Strategic Stockpiles

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 109.5 -2.23 -2.00%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 116.1 -1.92 -1.63%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 119.2 -1.38 -1.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 6.496 -0.074 -1.13%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.824 -0.111 -2.82%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 115.0 +2.27 +2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 115.0 +2.27 +2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 120.5 +2.01 +1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.6 +2.67 +2.32%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 106.2 +1.74 +1.67%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.824 -0.111 -2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 113.0 +3.08 +2.80%
Graph up Murban 2 days 119.1 +2.80 +2.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 111.2 +2.43 +2.23%
Graph down Basra Light 212 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 120.1 +2.35 +2.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 120.5 +2.01 +1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 120.5 +2.01 +1.70%
Chart Girassol 2 days 119.2 +1.84 +1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.6 +2.67 +2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 21 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 97.66 +2.19 +2.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 113.9 +2.19 +1.96%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 112.2 +2.19 +1.99%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 110.1 +2.19 +2.03%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 107.2 +2.19 +2.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 107.2 +2.19 +2.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 109.3 +2.19 +2.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 112.9 +2.19 +1.98%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 107.5 +2.19 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 115.0 +2.27 +2.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 108.3 +4.25 +4.09%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 102.0 +4.25 +4.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 116.4 +2.11 +1.85%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 106.8 +7.49 +7.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 110.8 +7.49 +7.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 110.8 +7.49 +7.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 108.3 +4.25 +4.09%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 102.0 +2.25 +2.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 120.5 +2.49 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 3 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 6 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 5 days "...too many politicians believe things that aren’t true." says Robert Rapier
  • 6 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 5 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 7 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 332 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

U.S. Could Release Even more Oil From Strategic Stockpiles

The EV Revolution Is Transforming Rental Companies

The EV Revolution Is Transforming Rental Companies

Increasing demand for electric vehicles…

China To Subsidize Refiners If Oil Prices Exceed $130

China To Subsidize Refiners If Oil Prices Exceed $130

China will provide subsidies to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Could Release Even more Oil From Strategic Stockpiles

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 29, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT

The United States will reassess additional releases of crude oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserves, White House Envoy Hochstein said on Wednesday, as the Administration struggles to rein in high prices at the pump.

The Administration has already vowed to release a million barrels of crude oil from the stockpiles every day into the commercial markets. The plan, anounced at the end of March, was to ultimately release 180 million barrels over a six-month period. The plan has so far depleted the nation's emergency crude oil stockpiles 67 million barrels to 497.9 million barrels as of June 24, according to the Energy Information Administration's latest data released today—the lowest level since 1986.

With more than 100 million barrels yet to be released under the existing plan, the nation's stockpiles would be less than 397 million barrels. On June 14, the Department of Energy announced that it would sell 45 million barrels of oil out of the SPR, with deliveries expected to take place between August 16 and September 30.

Releasing even more come October could send the SPR to levels not seen—ever.

While there are a bit less than a million barrels a day heading out of the SPR and into commercial storage, the price of a WTI barrel has continued higher, and is now more than $10 higher than when the release was first announced.

Gasoline prices have risen from $4.231 per gallon on March 28—days before the announcement of the release—to $5.006 per gallon as of June 13, according to the latest information provided by the EIA. AAA pegs the average gasoline price at $4.868 per gallon as of June 29—lower than last week but still higher than before the announced SPR release.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia’s Oil Production Jumps By 5% In June

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices

The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

The U.S. Desperately Needs To Revamp Its Energy Policies

 Alt text

There’s No Immediate Cure For Sky-High Gasoline Prices

 Alt text

What Biden Is Getting Wrong About Big Oil’s Profits

 Alt text

Biden Snubbed Oil Firms And Met With Offshore Wind Partnership
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com