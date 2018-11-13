U.S. Could Become Single Largest Oil, Gas Producer: IEA

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.14 -3.79 -6.32%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.86 -4.26 -6.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 4.083 +0.295 +7.79%
Mars US 21 hours 64.23 -0.36 -0.56%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.82 +0.93 +1.35%
Urals 2 days 69.03 +0.84 +1.23%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.83 -1.03 -1.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.83 -1.03 -1.50%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.33 +0.34 +0.49%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.42 +0.37 +0.58%
Natural Gas 10 mins 4.083 +0.295 +7.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 14 hours 69.11 -2.38 -3.33%
Murban 14 hours 71.23 -2.19 -2.98%
Iran Heavy 2 days 64.46 +0.52 +0.81%
Basra Light 2 days 69.82 -0.03 -0.04%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.95 -0.18 -0.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.33 +0.34 +0.49%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.33 +0.34 +0.49%
Girassol 2 days 70.87 +1.12 +1.61%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.82 +0.93 +1.35%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 23.62 -3.16 -11.80%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 17.93 +4.49 +33.41%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 41.93 -0.26 -0.62%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 60.03 -0.26 -0.43%
Sweet Crude 2 days 25.58 +4.39 +20.72%
Peace Sour 2 days 20.08 +3.89 +24.03%
Peace Sour 2 days 20.08 +3.89 +24.03%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 41.03 +0.84 +2.09%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 29.68 +2.49 +9.16%
Central Alberta 2 days 20.43 +8.24 +67.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.83 -1.03 -1.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 56.25 -0.50 -0.88%
Giddings 2 days 50.00 -0.50 -0.99%
ANS West Coast 7 days 71.53 -0.21 -0.29%
West Texas Sour 2 days 53.88 -0.26 -0.48%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.83 -0.26 -0.45%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.83 -0.26 -0.45%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 56.38 -0.26 -0.46%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.25 -0.25 -0.50%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.94 -0.26 -0.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes WTI Heading for $60
  • 6 minutes OPEC Builds Case For Oil Supply Cut
  • 15 minutes Major News---Bigger Picture
  • 8 hours Pros and Cons of Coal
  • 5 hours Germany: 'Europe United' Must Be Answer To Trump's 'America First'
  • 3 hours Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 22 hours Big Brother Is Watching You: Chinese ‘Gait Recognition’ Tech IDs People By How They Walk
  • 4 hours Can U.S. Add "Another Russia" to Oil Supply?
  • 1 day China Ready For Talks With the US to Resolve Trade Issues
  • 1 day A Future of Ultrarich vs Useless
  • 3 days Court Blocks Keystone XL Construction
  • 23 hours A lesson from VW
  • 5 hours GM Says No To Electric Pickup Trucks For 'Decades'
  • 5 hours A Strong U.S. Economy Will Boost Global Growth in 2019
  • 4 days Bolsonaro Wins in Brazil
  • 4 days Frankenstein Web Tech World? Father of Web Says Tech Giants May Have To Be Split Up

Breaking News:

IEF Head: Oil Prices To Wobble In $60-80 Range Short Term

Oil Prices Plunge Below $15 In Canada

Oil Prices Plunge Below $15 In Canada

Canadian crude prices fell below…

U.S. Shale Is Entering A Post-Expansionary Phase

U.S. Shale Is Entering A Post-Expansionary Phase

U.S. shale oil production has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Could Become Single Largest Oil, Gas Producer: IEA

By Irina Slav - Nov 13, 2018, 12:30 PM CST fracking operation

The United States will be the biggest contributor to global oil production growth in the period to 2040, accounting for 75 percent of the total, the International Energy Agency said in its latest World Energy Outlook, adding, however, that this would require a lot more investments than what is currently being made in production expansion.

“Without such a pick-up in investment, US shale production, which has already been expanding at record pace, would have to add more than 10 million barrels a day from today to 2025, the equivalent of adding another Russia to global supply in seven years – which would be an historically unprecedented feat,” the report said. The production expansion itself will be motivated by growth in consumption, driven by petrochemicals and fuel demand from the trucking and aviation industries, the IEA said.

The new investments, the authority explained, would have to go into new conventional production. In fact, approvals of conventional field development need to double if the United States is to boost its production as much as the IEA forecasts it could.

The authority also acknowledged the dramatic effect that the shale revolution has had and continues to have on the global oil industry, leading to shifts in policies and strategies from other producers.

“The shale revolution continues to shake up oil and gas supply, enabling the U.S. to pull away from the rest of the field as the world’s largest oil and gas producer,” it said. “By 2025, nearly every fifth barrel of oil and every fourth cubic meter of gas in the world come from the United States.” This means by 2025 U.S. shale oil production should rise more than twofold to 9.2 million bpd.

This rise will be short-lived, as already noted by other forecasts for the oil industry, with production plateauing in the mid-202s and afterwards beginning to decline in the 2030s, the IEA also said in its World Energy Outlook.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

OPEC Cuts 2018 Oil Demand Growth Forecast By 40,000 Bpd

Next Post

IEF Head: Oil Prices To Wobble In $60-80 Range Short Term

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project
Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

 Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

 Alt text

The Overlooked Downside Of Ethanol

 Alt text

Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com