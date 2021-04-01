U.S. Calls On Saudi Arabia To Ensure Supply Of Affordable Energy

X

WTI Crude 61.35 +2.19 +3.70%
Brent Crude 64.72 +1.98 +3.16%
Natural Gas 2.640 +0.032 +1.23%
Heating Oil 1.828 +0.059 +3.31%
Gasoline 2.013 +0.053 +2.72%
Louisiana Light 61.34 -1.36 -2.17%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 61.34 -1.36 -2.17%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.80 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.07 -0.30 -0.47%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 59.41 -1.24 -2.04%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.013 +0.053 +2.72%

Graph down Marine 2 days 63.41 -0.48 -0.75%
Graph down Murban 2 days 63.74 -0.47 -0.73%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 59.87 +0.12 +0.20%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 63.11 -1.72 -2.65%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 62.79 +0.34 +0.54%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 62.80 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.80 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Girassol 2 days 63.35 -0.18 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.07 -0.30 -0.47%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.92 -1.22 -2.43%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 48.86 -1.39 -2.77%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 58.16 -1.39 -2.33%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 59.56 -1.39 -2.28%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 57.01 -1.39 -2.38%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 55.11 -1.39 -2.46%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 55.11 -1.39 -2.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 55.91 -1.39 -2.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 59.91 -1.39 -2.27%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 55.41 -1.39 -2.45%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 61.34 -1.36 -2.17%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.50 -1.50 -2.63%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 49.25 -1.50 -2.96%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 64.11 -1.15 -1.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 53.11 -1.39 -2.55%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 57.06 -1.39 -2.38%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 57.06 -1.39 -2.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.50 -1.50 -2.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 49.50 -1.25 -2.46%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 65.50 -1.39 -2.08%

All Charts
Breaking News:

Big Oil Beats NYC Appeal On Climate Change Lawsuit

UAE Launches Own Oil Futures Contract

UAE Launches Own Oil Futures Contract

The UAE potentially made history…

Oil Prices Rise As Suez Canal Crisis Comes To An End

Oil Prices Rise As Suez Canal Crisis Comes To An End

Oil prices were trading up…

U.S. Calls On Saudi Arabia To Ensure Supply Of Affordable Energy

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 01, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

The United States has called on Saudi Arabia to make sure there is “affordable energy” supply in the world, ahead of today’s OPEC+ meeting where the cartel will discuss production rates.

As always, the outcome of the meeting is somewhat uncertain, although most seem to expect the group to keep its production rate unchanged, with Saudi Arabia specifically signaling that it was ready to extend its voluntary 1-million-bpd output cut through May and June.

Even with this cut, however, OPEC’s combined output registered an excess of 3 million bpd in February, according to data from the Joint Technical Committee that oversees the implementation of the production cuts. That was despite full and even slightly excessive complaints with the cuts from OPEC members because two of them—Libya and Iran—are exempt from the cuts and are boosting their production at a fast rate.

Bloomberg reported that a slight increase in production is also a possibility at tomorrow’s meeting. Russia has requested a slight increase in its production quota to satisfy seasonally higher domestic demand. However, OPEC remains cautious about any larger adjustments to output.

“We should not be out smelling the flowers just yet,” OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo told the Joint Technical Committee, which met on Tuesday. Oil markets are “surrounded by uncertainties, including the prevalence of Covid-19 variants, the uneven rollout of vaccines, further lockdowns and third waves in several countries,” the official said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

OPEC+ energy ministers are meeting today to discuss progress and next steps. Internal tensions remain, with the UAE one of the strongest voices for a production increase. This would fit in with U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s call for affordable energy, but it would do nothing for oil prices, which Saudi Arabia and most other OPEC members need higher than they are now.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren't Actually Unpopular

Next Post

ExxonMobil Set To Outperform As Oil And Gas Prices Climb

