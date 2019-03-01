OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 1 hour 55.80 -1.42 -2.48%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.07 -1.24 -1.87%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.859 +0.047 +1.67%
Mars US 29 mins 61.80 -1.57 -2.48%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.28 +0.31 +0.48%
Urals 17 hours 64.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.01 -0.31 -0.47%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.01 -0.31 -0.47%
Bonny Light 17 hours 66.04 -1.15 -1.71%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.62 +0.22 +0.38%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.859 +0.047 +1.67%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 66.58 +0.56 +0.85%
Murban 17 hours 67.86 +0.37 +0.55%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 58.59 -1.10 -1.84%
Basra Light 17 hours 67.23 -1.54 -2.24%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 64.69 -1.28 -1.94%
Bonny Light 17 hours 66.04 -1.15 -1.71%
Bonny Light 17 hours 66.04 -1.15 -1.71%
Girassol 17 hours 66.42 -1.06 -1.57%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.28 +0.31 +0.48%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.28 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 44.47 +0.28 +0.63%
Canadian Condensate 7 days 53.97 +0.28 +0.52%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 57.77 +0.28 +0.49%
Sweet Crude 1 day 51.72 +0.28 +0.54%
Peace Sour 1 day 50.22 +0.28 +0.56%
Peace Sour 1 day 50.22 +0.28 +0.56%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 53.47 +0.28 +0.53%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 54.97 +0.28 +0.51%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.22 +0.28 +0.56%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.01 -0.31 -0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 52.25 -1.50 -2.79%
Giddings 17 hours 46.00 -1.50 -3.16%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.94 +1.19 +1.78%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 49.75 -1.42 -2.78%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.70 -1.42 -2.58%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.70 -1.42 -2.58%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 52.25 -1.42 -2.65%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.50 +0.25 +0.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.32 +0.28 +0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 11 minutes Oil imports by countries
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 2 hours Washington Governor Announces Run for President to Fight Climate Change
  • 2 hours PDVSA moves to Moscow!!
  • 2 hours Ukraine: No gas? No votes.
  • 9 hours Tusk. Elon Tusk.
  • 18 hours Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 9 hours Oil Prices Steady, Supported By OPEC Tightening Supplies
  • 4 hours Hmmm, sounds oddly familiar... "$70 Oil Could Be Right Around The Corner"
  • 1 day Trump negotiated the release of American OIL Worker held captive in Yemen for the last Year and a Half
  • 2 mins Analysis: Electric cars and the Permian: Saudi Arabia in Lee County by Dr. Daniel Fine
  • 1 day Trojan horse: Russia Offers To Help Mediate Between India And Pakistan
  • 22 hours Italy is only EU Zone State To Enter Recession in 2018!
  • 1 day Can Saudis Stop Exporting Oil to U.S.?
  • 21 hours Real Face of the MbS Regime: Saudi Sisters Describe the Oppressive Society They Left Behind
  • 21 hours Dudley Calls US Oil Industry "Market Without a Brain"

Breaking News:

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

Moscow And Beijing Discuss Natural Gas Megaproject

Moscow And Beijing Discuss Natural Gas Megaproject

The Power of Siberia 1…

Thailand Pivots To Renewables As Gas Dries Up

Thailand Pivots To Renewables As Gas Dries Up

Thailand’s falling natural gas reserves…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 01, 2019, 4:00 PM CST Natural Gas Pipeline

TransCanada said on Friday that the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) had approved the full in-service of the Mountaineer XPress natural gas pipeline project, which will help link the Appalachian basin’s natural gas supplies and growing markets in the U.S. and beyond.

The Mountaineer XPress (MXP) project includes a 170-mile natural gas pipeline in West Virginia that will increase natural gas capacity by 2.7 billion cubic feet per day and together with related infrastructure—new compressor stations and modifications to existing compressor stations—represents a total investment of US$3.2 billion.

The approval of the full in-service of Mountaineer XPress will allow TransCanada to start partial in-service of its Gulf XPress Project, a network of seven new compressor stations in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Mississippi, which will significantly increase the reach of low-cost, U.S.-produced natural gas from the Appalachian Basin. Investment in Gulf XPress is some US$600 million, according to TransCanada.

The start of the Gulf XPress project includes placing into service four new compressor stations located in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Mississippi, which are expected to provide additional capacity of 530,000 million cubic feet of natural gas per day on the Columbia Gulf Transmission System. Gulf XPress is expected to begin full service in the coming weeks, TransCanada said in a statement.

Both the Gulf XPress and the Mountaineer XPress are underpinned by long-term contracts with customers, the Canadian pipeline operator noted.

“Mountaineer XPress and Gulf XPress are extremely important to TransCanada as they provide much-needed takeaway capacity for our customers, while also growing our extensive footprint in the Appalachian Basin,” TransCanada President and CEO Russ Girling said.

In mid-February, TransCanada said it had revised upward its project costs for the Mountaineer XPress project to US$3.2 billion, due to delays in regulatory approvals from FERC and other agencies, higher contractor costs due to unusually high demand for construction resources in the region, inclement weather during construction, and changes in contractor work plans to mitigate delays. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: 



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Shell Faces Trial In The Netherlands Over Nigeria Oil Block Deal

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

 Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Most Commented

Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

 Alt text

Are Automakers Overestimating EV Demand?

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com