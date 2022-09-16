U.S. and EU Nickel Imports From Russia Surge

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.28 +0.18 +0.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.52 +0.68 +0.75%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.12 +0.39 +0.42%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 7.811 -0.513 -6.16%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.415 -0.014 -0.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.35 -3.51 -3.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.30 +13.17 +15.65%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 84.30 -2.01 -2.33%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.415 -0.014 -0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 92.77 +0.90 +0.98%
Graph up Murban 2 days 94.92 +0.97 +1.03%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 89.97 -3.74 -3.99%
Graph down Basra Light 291 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 89.53 -3.56 -3.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 92.35 -3.51 -3.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.35 -3.51 -3.66%
Chart Girassol 2 days 91.58 -3.80 -3.98%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.30 +13.17 +15.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 62.89 -4.03 -6.02%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 63.85 -3.38 -5.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 87.25 -3.38 -3.73%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 85.50 -3.38 -3.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 82.65 -3.38 -3.93%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 79.35 -3.38 -4.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 79.35 -3.38 -4.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 80.65 -3.38 -4.02%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 89.60 -3.38 -3.64%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 78.95 -3.38 -4.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.50 -3.25 -3.83%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 75.25 -3.25 -4.14%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 96.27 +3.60 +3.88%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 81.73 -3.38 -3.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.58 -3.38 -3.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.58 -3.38 -3.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.50 -3.25 -3.83%
Chart Kansas Common 25 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 97.19 +1.17 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 44 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Energy Armageddon
  • 7 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 23 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 8 hours "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 5 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 3 days Wind droughts
  • 7 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Oil Exports from Iraq’s Basra Port Stop—Repair Could Take Weeks

Can The Organization Of Turkic States Bring Stability To Eurasia?

Can The Organization Of Turkic States Bring Stability To Eurasia?

The Organization of Turkic States…

Understanding Quantum Matter In Superconductors

Understanding Quantum Matter In Superconductors

The commercialization of superconductors may…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. And EU Nickel Imports From Russia Surge

By Ag Metal Miner - Sep 16, 2022, 2:30 PM CDT

Via AG Metal Miner

Nickel prices began to rise this month, breaking through prior highs visible on shorter time frames such as the hourly and daily charts. Ultimately, prices bounced off bullish zones formed before the LME’s shutdown in March. This price action indicates nickel has the potential for upside reversal if prices continue to push up. Overall, however, prices remain in a mid-to-long-timeframe trading range. Investors will need to break this to establish a new long-term trend.

High Inventory Levels Among Service Centers, Manufacturers, and End Users

Stainless flat-rolled inventories have not only built up at service centers but also at some manufacturers and end-user locations. In fact, sources tell MetalMiner that service center inventories are averaging between three and four months of supply. Optimally, service centers would only have around two months of supply. MetalMiner has also received word that some end users have more than nine months of inventory on their floors. Obviously, if end users and manufacturers are this flush with inventory, it impacts service center shipments.

The big question: how did this happen?

Entering 2022, U.S. flat-rolled stainless steel production remained constrained by strict allocations of alloys, widths, and thicknesses as directed by production mills. So, to maximize production output, North American Stainless and Outokumpu focused on producing standard 304 / 304L along with some 316L. These were mostly in widths greater than 48″ and thicknesses under 0.035.” Width, light gauge and alloy extras came about to penalize products that drained output capacity. On top of that, some stainless buyers also hedged their bets by over-forecasting 2022 requirements with the expectation that supply disruptions would continue.

Meanwhile, stainless cold rolled imports rose continuously throughout 2022, peaking between April and June. This helped bridge the U.S. supply gap, and imports started to wane as service center inventories became more robust. And despite aggressively-priced import offers, service centers soon began to pull back. Imports don’t necessarily arrive in the same month they’re ordered. Because of this, cold rolled imports continue to show up (though in much lower volumes).

SIMA Stainless cold rolled sheet and strip imports into the US.

Stainless Steel Inventory Issues Should Resolve Soon

Many of the manufacturers who overbought to avoid outages now have too much inventory. All of their sources have delivered the agreed-upon quantities, and the companies have no choice but to wait. Fortunately, those businesses that buy excess from end users may be able to reduce the latter’s inventory exposure and free up some cash. Currently, service centers are not going to buy back excess inventories. However, there are some B2B companies that specialize in aligning sellers with buyers in this situation.

Several of MetalMiner’s sources suggest that the problem of increased service center inventories may resolve as early as the end of 2022 and as late as Q1 2023. However, it’s important to also consider the potential devaluation of these inventories as 2022 marches on. For example, the 304 alloy surcharge continues to decline from its May peak. September’s 304 surcharge is also $1.2266 / lb, which is $0.6765 / lb lower than those seen in May.

U.S. and EU Nickel Imports From Russia Surge

Untouched by sanctions, Western nations continue to import Russian nickel. Indeed, shipments have actually increased since March. Russia accounts for roughly 10% of global nickel production, and its largest company, Nornickel, produces roughly 15-20% of global battery-grade nickel.

Related: China Could Ease Europe’s Diesel Shortage

The U.S. saw the largest increase. According to data from the United Nations Comtrade database compiled by Reuters, nickel imports from Russia to the U.S. jumped 70% from March through June. Meanwhile, imports to the EU during that same time rose 22%.

The increase in Russian-sourced material indicates two things. First, lower prices have likely increased the appeal of Russian nickel, as all other prices rose following the Ukraine invasion. Second, it means that the concerns over supply disruptions that caused base metal prices to surge in early March have proven overstated.

Stay up to date on MetalMiner and the stainless steel industry with weekly updates – without the sales pitch. Sign up for MetalMiner’s weekly newsletter.

But the Stainless Steel Buying Frenzy May Not Last

As the 2023 contract season begins, Western manufacturers may start to wean themselves off Russian supply. 

According to Paul Warton, Executive Vice President for Norsk Hydro’s extruded aluminum products business, “we categorically will not be buying from Russia for 2023.” Novelis Inc. has also begun to shun Russian material as it looks to feed its factories next year. In fact, early negotiations with Nornickel indicate that European buyers want to reduce their purchases almost across the board.

These sourcing shifts will likely serve to divert discounted material to companies and countries still willing to import from Russia. “I don’t know where that material will flow to now – maybe into Asia, China, Turkey, and other areas that haven’t taken as tough a stance on Russian material,” Warton added.

This could cause material sourced elsewhere to carry a larger premium. Of course, not all companies will adopt this hard-lined approach toward Russian material. And because such abstinence is self-imposed, it won’t eliminate Russian nickel from the global market. 

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Climate Chief Calls On Africa To Slash Emissions

Next Post

33% Of All UK Exporters To EU Vanish Due To Brexit-Related Red Tape

Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com