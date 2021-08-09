UN Report Issues “Code Red” On Climate Change

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 66.70 -1.58 -2.31%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 69.14 -1.56 -2.21%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.055 -0.085 -2.05%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.044 -0.041 -1.94%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.242 -0.015 -0.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 68.86 +0.17 +0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 68.86 +0.17 +0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 69.77 -0.50 -0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 71.83 -0.88 -1.21%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 66.28 -0.56 -0.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.242 -0.015 -0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 70.31 +1.79 +2.61%
Graph up Murban 4 days 71.24 +1.73 +2.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 66.40 -0.74 -1.10%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 71.57 -0.70 -0.97%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 70.48 -0.83 -1.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 69.77 -0.50 -0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 69.77 -0.50 -0.71%
Chart Girassol 4 days 69.61 -0.48 -0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 71.83 -0.88 -1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 54.14 -0.69 -1.26%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 54.68 -0.81 -1.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 67.28 -0.81 -1.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 68.68 -0.81 -1.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 64.33 -0.81 -1.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 62.03 -0.81 -1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 62.03 -0.81 -1.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 66.68 -0.81 -1.20%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 62.38 -0.81 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 68.86 +0.17 +0.25%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 65.50 +1.00 +1.55%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 59.25 +1.00 +1.72%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 71.61 +1.00 +1.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 63.04 +0.94 +1.51%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 66.99 +0.94 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 66.99 +0.94 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 65.50 +1.00 +1.55%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 58.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 73.17 +0.13 +0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 13 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.

Breaking News:

Senate Democrats Aim For $3.5-Trillion Clean Energy, Social Bill

The Electricity Crisis Is A Major Problem For California's Governor

The Electricity Crisis Is A Major Problem For California's Governor

As California’s electricity crisis continues…

Biden Sets Target Of 50% EV Share In U.S. Car Sales In 2030

Biden Sets Target Of 50% EV Share In U.S. Car Sales In 2030

U.S. President Joe Biden is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

UN Report Issues “Code Red” On Climate Change

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 09, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

The much-publicized goal of limiting global warming to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels will be beyond reach unless the world makes immediate, rapid, and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions says a new landmark climate report from a UN panel.  

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change, published on Monday its Climate Change 2021: the Physical Science Basis report, which came as the starkest warning to humanity about the closing window of opportunity to limit global warming.

The authors of the report say with high confidence that "fossil fuel combustion for energy, industry and land transportation are the largest contributing sectors on a 100-year time scale."

According to the report, greenhouse gas emissions from human activities have been responsible for approximately 1.1 degrees Celsius of warming since 1850-1900. Averaged over the next 20 years, the global temperature is expected to reach or exceed 1.5°C of warming, the panel said.

"This report is a reality check," IPCC Working Group I Co-Chair Valérie Masson-Delmotte said.

Every region faces increasing changes as climate change is intensifying rapidly, the report said.

The report is "a code red for humanity," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said.

"The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: Greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk," Guterres added.

"The new IPCC report contains no real surprises. It confirms what we already know from thousands previous studies and reports - that we are in an emergency. It's a solid (but cautious) summary of the current best available science," said Greta Thunberg. "It doesn't tell us what to do. It is up to us to be brave and take decisions based on the scientific evidence provided in these reports. We can still avoid the worst consequences, but not if we continue like today, and not without treating the crisis like a crisis."

Mark Campanale, founder and executive chair at Carbon Tracker said:

"The bedrock of our understanding, the science, couldn't be more stark: We have little over eight years to act; the carbon budget, the room for global emissions we have left, is perilously depleted. The world must urgently wind down fossil fuel supply in an orderly and transparent way and halt high-risk high-cost oil and gas exploration today."  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

African Oil Producers Struggle To Raise Oil Production As Investment Lags

Next Post

Rural U.S. Falls Behind With Energy Transition

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down
OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery

OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery


Most Commented

Alt text

The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

 Alt text

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve

 Alt text

Shrinking Global Populations Poses An Existential Threat To Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com