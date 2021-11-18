UK’s National Grid Expects Windfall Profits From High Power Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 36 mins 78.84 -0.17 -0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 81.24 +0.96 +1.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.923 +0.021 +0.43%
Graph down Heating Oil 25 mins 2.380 -0.004 -0.15%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.295 +0.001 +0.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.07 -2.64 -3.27%
Louisiana Light 2 days 78.07 -2.64 -3.27%
Bonny Light 2 days 80.78 -0.91 -1.11%
Opec Basket 2 days 81.10 -0.91 -1.11%
Mars US 54 mins 75.46 +0.95 +1.27%
Gasoline 13 mins 2.295 +0.001 +0.04%

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.84 -1.01 -1.23%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.44 -1.43 -1.71%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 77.00 -0.63 -0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 81.16 -1.96 -2.36%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.30 -0.40 -0.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.78 -0.91 -1.11%
Bonny Light 2 days 80.78 -0.91 -1.11%
Girassol 2 days 81.59 -0.93 -1.13%
Opec Basket 2 days 81.10 -0.91 -1.11%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 59.63 +0.33 +0.56%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 59.21 -2.40 -3.90%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 77.36 -2.40 -3.01%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 78.76 -2.40 -2.96%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 73.86 -2.40 -3.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 70.46 -2.40 -3.29%
Peace Sour 18 hours 70.46 -2.40 -3.29%
Light Sour Blend 18 hours 73.36 -2.40 -3.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 74.36 -2.40 -3.13%
Central Alberta 18 hours 70.36 -2.40 -3.30%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.07 -2.64 -3.27%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 75.50 +0.50 +0.67%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 69.25 +0.50 +0.73%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 83.51 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 72.96 +0.65 +0.90%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 76.91 +0.65 +0.85%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 76.91 +0.65 +0.85%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 75.50 +0.50 +0.67%
Kansas Common 2 days 68.50 -2.50 -3.52%
Buena Vista 2 days 81.80 -2.40 -2.85%

U.S. To Discuss Energy Transition With Mexico's President

Can India Transition To A Clean Energy Economy?

Can India Transition To A Clean Energy Economy?

India, the world's third-largest greenhouse…

Nuclear Power Will Play A Key Role In Emerging Economies' Energy Transition

Nuclear Power Will Play A Key Role In Emerging Economies' Energy Transition

With emerging economies facing increased…

UK’s National Grid Expects Windfall Profits From High Power Prices

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 18, 2021, 3:30 PM CST

The UK’s National Grid expects significantly higher earnings for its 2021/2022 fiscal year ending in March 2022, due to the higher auction prices for electricity amid soaring natural gas and power prices in the UK and the rest of Europe.

In its 2021/22 half-year results statement for the six months to September, National Grid said it was updating higher its full-year outlook, considering “the strong start to the year.”

The utility expects to deliver full-year underlying earnings per share (EPS) significantly above the top end of its 5-7 percent range. This would be largely due to the early commissioning of the North Sea Link (NSL) interconnector with Norway, “coupled with higher auction prices across our interconnector portfolio.” This is expected to deliver around US$135 million (£100 million) higher operating profit, National Grid said.

The surging UK power prices raise demand for National Grid’s interconnectors to import cheaper electricity from Norway, France, or Benelux.

“If prices are higher in the UK, the arbitrage will be higher and therefore the revenues on the interconnectors will be higher. It’s what traders are willing to pay for that access to the UK market,” National Grid’s CEO John Pettigrew said, commenting on the performance, as carried by The Times.

Power prices in the UK and the rest of Europe are still above historical values, although they are now off the records seen in October, when record natural gas prices and low wind speeds drove wholesale electricity prices to all-time highs in many markets.

On Wednesday, Europe experienced another day of very high electricity prices, Javier Blas, Chief Energy Correspondent at Bloomberg News, noted.

Spain is one example of those high power prices as it saw on Wednesday the sixth-highest day-ahead price of above US$255 (225 euro) per megawatt hour (MWh).

“Although prices are not as high as in mid-October, the downward trend of the last few weeks is over,” Blas tweeted.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



