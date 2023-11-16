UK to Offer Wind Developers Significantly Higher Electricity Prices

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.55 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.11 -0.07 -0.09%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.06 +0.17 +0.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.229 +0.039 +1.22%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.194 -0.008 -0.35%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.65 +0.34 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.65 +0.34 +0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.64 -1.99 -2.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.47 +1.39 +1.65%
Chart Mars US 13 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.194 -0.008 -0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.88 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph down Murban 1 day 83.46 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 82.86 -1.98 -2.33%
Graph down Basra Light 716 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.79 -2.31 -2.71%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.64 -1.99 -2.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.64 -1.99 -2.38%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.30 -1.97 -2.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.47 +1.39 +1.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 169 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 51.19 -1.47 -2.79%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 78.94 -1.47 -1.83%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 77.19 -1.47 -1.87%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 67.74 -1.47 -2.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 60.04 -1.47 -2.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 60.04 -1.47 -2.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 64.44 -1.47 -2.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 69.99 -1.47 -2.06%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 61.29 -1.47 -2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.65 +0.34 +0.42%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 85.21 +2.61 +3.16%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 67.00 -1.50 -2.19%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.71 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

UK to Offer Wind Developers Significantly Higher Electricity Prices

How Abandoned Oil Rigs Could Help Fight Climate Change

How Abandoned Oil Rigs Could Help Fight Climate Change

Decommissioned offshore oil rigs, if…

Green Ammonia Breakthrough to Transform Fuel and Fertilizer Industries

Green Ammonia Breakthrough to Transform Fuel and Fertilizer Industries

Researchers have developed a low-cost,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

UK to Offer Wind Developers Significantly Higher Electricity Prices

By Irina Slav - Nov 16, 2023, 3:29 AM CST

The UK government will boost its offer for electricity produced from wind farms by 66% at its next renewable energy auction.

The move comes as wind developers complain of higher costs, higher interest rates, and low prices that the government is willing to offer for their electricity.

“We recognise that there have been global challenges in this sector and our new annual auction allows us to reflect this,” Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said, as quoted by Reuters.

“This is a vital part of our plan to have enough homegrown clean energy, bringing bills down for families and strengthening our energy independence,” Coutinho added.

The UK has leaned heavily on wind energy, and especially on offshore wind energy, for its transition to net zero. It has grown to be the world’s second-largest offshore wind market after China, according to Reuters, and there are plans to boost its total offshore wind capacity to 50 GW by 2030. The current capacity stands at some 15 GW, which makes the ramp-up quite an ambitious undertaking.

What makes the situation challenging is the cost inflation that has hit the wind power industry in the past year. Raw material costs are up, and with borrowing costs also higher as central banks seek to rein in inflation, many projects have simply become unviable at the prices that the government was willing to offer in its contracts for difference—the mechanism the UK uses to secure long-term electricity supply deals with wind and solar developers.

These developments have cast a shadow over the argument for continuously falling wind and solar costs but this has not discouraged governments from providing financial support to these industries.

The UK government said it will offer wind developers a strike price of 73 pounds per MWh at its next auction, up from 44 pounds per MWh currently. In U.S. dollars, the price will rise to $90.61 per MWh from $54.53 per MWh.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Eyes Higher Coal Production Ahead of Winter

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com