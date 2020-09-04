UK To Review North Sea Oil Licensing Policy

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.04 -1.33 -3.21%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 42.82 -1.25 -2.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.459 -0.028 -1.13%
Graph down Mars US 17 hours 42.77 -0.09 -0.21%
Graph down Opec Basket 1 day 43.36 -1.67 -3.71%
Graph up Urals 1 day 45.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 42.00 -1.28 -2.96%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 39.62 -0.55 -1.37%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.459 -0.028 -1.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 43.36 -1.98 -4.37%
Graph down Murban 1 day 43.81 -1.95 -4.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 41.07 -1.29 -3.05%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 45.24 -0.36 -0.79%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 41.83 -1.41 -3.26%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 42.00 -1.28 -2.96%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 42.00 -1.28 -2.96%
Chart Girassol 1 day 42.64 -1.49 -3.38%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 43.36 -1.67 -3.71%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 16 hours 30.15 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 32.37 +0.26 +0.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 40.37 -0.14 -0.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 41.77 -0.14 -0.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 37.37 +0.01 +0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 36.37 -0.04 -0.11%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 36.37 -0.04 -0.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 37.77 +0.06 +0.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 39.02 +0.26 +0.67%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 36.47 +0.06 +0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 37.75 -0.25 -0.66%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 31.50 -0.25 -0.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 42.50 -1.17 -2.68%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 35.32 -0.14 -0.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 39.27 -0.14 -0.36%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 39.27 -0.14 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 37.75 -0.25 -0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 31.50 -0.25 -0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 46.11 -0.14 -0.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 8 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 9 mins Democrats say Fracking will only stop on Federal lands , don't worry . . . That's when you need to worry.
  • 16 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 1 hour America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 19 hours New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 24 mins Inner Mongolia Protests Han Chinese Domination
  • 16 hours During August 2020, there was 600000 more deaths over annual average. 413,041 of those were officially attributed to COVID-19
  • 22 hours Majority Leader Pelosi gets caught breaking San Francisco ban on Salon openings and her own facemask mandate
  • 20 hours Donald Trump is Zaphod Beebleblox . US citizens have elected TV personality and we need to accept their choice. Please stop whining.
  • 23 hours 10 Chinese in top 20 longest metro systems. 1 is from US (New York).
  • 1 day President Donald Trump’s approval with black voters rose nine points during the Republican National Convention, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll conducted August 22-25.
  • 3 hours End of an Era?
  • 20 hours Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship
  • 20 hours In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims

Breaking News:

UK To Review North Sea Oil Licensing Policy

What The UAE-Israel Deal Really Means For The Middle East

What The UAE-Israel Deal Really Means For The Middle East

The diplomatic deal between Israel…

North Sea Oil Producers Face Long Road To Recovery

North Sea Oil Producers Face Long Road To Recovery

As trouble continues to mount…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

UK To Review North Sea Oil Licensing Policy

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 04, 2020, 10:30 AM CDT

The UK will review its current licensing policy for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea to have it aligned to the country’s ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

“The review will ensure the Government has the information needed to plan for future oil and gas production in the UK, in a way that is aligned with tackling climate change,” the UK Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said in a statement.

The UK became last year the first industrialized nation to enshrine the net-zero ambition in a law. The government, as well as industry associations and other stakeholders, support the net-zero plan and call for a green recovery from the current crisis that has hit the UK offshore oil and gas sector.

The UK, however, needs to strike a balance between net-zero actions and keeping the oil and gas industry in good shape as it supports 270,000 jobs across the UK and is a major contributor to tax revenue.

“Our review into future oil and gas licensing rounds will ensure we are able to meet our net zero target, while protecting jobs across the country as part of our plan to build back better with a greener, cleaner economy,” Business and Energy Secretary Alok Sharma said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the UK’s Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) said on Thursday that it had offered for award 113 license areas over 260 blocks or part-blocks in mature areas close to existing infrastructure to 65 companies in the 32nd Offshore Licensing Round. The OGA will be taking a temporary pause from annual license round activity and will not run a licensing round in what would have been the 2020/21 period, as previously planned, it said.

Commenting on the government’s review into the offshore licensing regime, OGUK, the leading representative body for the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry, “called for a constructive and open discussion about how the UK will continue to meet its energy needs while delivering consumer affordability and jobs, optimising indigenous energy sources in a way that ensures the UK doesn’t offshore its emissions to other countries.”

“This review is an opportunity to shine a light on how our industry is changing,” OGUK Chief Executive Deirdre Michie said.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Aramco Workers Head Back To The Office

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws
BP To Sell Oil And Gas Assets Even If Prices Rebound

BP To Sell Oil And Gas Assets Even If Prices Rebound
Exxon To Halt Employee Savings Plan Match To Cut Costs

Exxon To Halt Employee Savings Plan Match To Cut Costs
Global Natural Gas Demand Set For Long-Term Growth After COVID

Global Natural Gas Demand Set For Long-Term Growth After COVID


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now

 Alt text

3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon

 Alt text

Is Big Oil Doomed To Repeat The Coal Industry's Mistakes?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com