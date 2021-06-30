UK To End Coal Power A Year Earlier Than Planned

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.49 +0.51 +0.70%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 75.13 +0.37 +0.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.738 +0.108 +2.98%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 hours SellBuy 2.126 +0.004 +0.19%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 2.239 0.000 -0.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.74 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.74 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.61 +0.37 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.34 -0.50 -0.68%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 71.13 -0.13 -0.18%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.239 0.000 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 72.75 -0.82 -1.11%
Graph down Murban 2 days 73.59 -1.05 -1.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 69.80 +0.38 +0.55%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 75.06 +0.41 +0.55%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.36 +0.54 +0.73%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 74.61 +0.37 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.61 +0.37 +0.50%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.77 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.34 -0.50 -0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.15 +0.06 +0.10%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 58.08 +0.07 +0.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 71.98 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 73.38 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 68.48 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 65.98 +0.07 +0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 65.98 +0.07 +0.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 68.33 +0.07 +0.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 72.08 +0.67 +0.94%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 66.23 +0.42 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.74 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 69.75 +0.50 +0.72%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 63.50 +0.50 +0.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 74.59 -1.29 -1.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 67.42 +0.49 +0.73%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 71.37 +0.49 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 71.37 +0.49 +0.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 69.75 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 77.00 -1.14 -1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 5 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 8 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 hours Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 9 mins CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising
  • 19 hours ?Short Squeeze in Natural Gas? $3.40 could see shorts unloading massively- FXEmpire Christopher Lewis
  • 3 days Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants

Breaking News:

Biden Administration Backs Maine Town To Ban Oil Pipeline From Canada

Why Lithium Prices Could Soon Return To Record Highs

Why Lithium Prices Could Soon Return To Record Highs

Chinese lithium giant Gangfeng expects…

UK Government Must Keep Investing In Nuclear Power Capacity

UK Government Must Keep Investing In Nuclear Power Capacity

UK lawmakers have urged the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

UK To End Coal Power A Year Earlier Than Planned

By Michael Kern - Jun 30, 2021, 12:30 PM CDT

The UK is bringing forward its target to end coal use in electricity generation by one year, to October 2024 as part of its aim to lead the world in tackling climate change, the government said on Wednesday.

“Today we’re sending a clear signal around the world that the UK is leading the way in consigning coal power to the history books and that we’re serious about decarbonising our power system so we can meet our ambitious, world-leading climate targets,” Energy and Climate Change Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said in a statement.

Over the past decade, the UK has significantly cut the share of coal-fired power generation in its energy mix, while renewable energy sources, especially wind, have dramatically increased their share of the country’s electricity supply.

Government data shows that coal accounted for only 1.8 percent of the UK’s electricity mix in 2020, compared with 40 percent almost a decade ago.

The plan to end coal power by October 2024 means that within just 10 years, Great Britain will have reduced its reliance on coal for electricity from around a third to zero, the government said.

Last year, the UK went without coal-fired electricity for 5,000 hours and had a 67-day streak of no coal being used for power generation in the spring of 2020.

At the same time, wind power set a new record earlier this year, when wind held just over a third of the country’s electricity generation.

The UK will aim to become a global leader in offshore wind energy, powering every home in the country with wind by 2030, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in October last year.

Former UK business secretary Alok Sharma, who is now president for this year’s global climate summit COP26 in Glasgow, said last month that the world needs to ditch coal in order to tackle climate change and save the planet.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The Market For Zinc Is Collapsing

Next Post

IEA: World Needs ‘Forgotten Giant’ Hydropower For Net-Zero Goals

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online
Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater

Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant

Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

 Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com