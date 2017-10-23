Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 52.29 +0.39 +0.75%
Brent Crude 57.59 +0.32 +0.56%
Mars US 52.88 +0.09 +0.17%
Opec Basket 55.41 -0.11 -0.20%
Urals 54.10 +0.31 +0.58%
Louisiana Light 57.98 +0.34 +0.59%
Louisiana Light 57.98 +0.34 +0.59%
Bonny Light 57.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.11 +0.13 +0.27%
Natural Gas 3.163 +0.01 +0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.48 +0.70 +1.28%
Murban 58.23 +0.65 +1.13%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.06 -0.18 -0.33%
Basra Light 53.13 -0.25 -0.47%
Saharan Blend 57.06 -0.23 -0.40%
Bonny Light 57.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 57.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Girassol 57.78 +0.05 +0.09%
Opec Basket 55.41 -0.11 -0.20%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 38.76 -0.76 -1.92%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 57.98 +0.34 +0.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.50 +0.50 +1.04%
Giddings 42.25 +0.50 +1.20%
ANS West Coast 57.30 -0.68 -1.17%
West Texas Sour 45.85 +0.43 +0.95%
Eagle Ford 49.80 +0.43 +0.87%
Eagle Ford 49.80 +0.43 +0.87%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.35 +0.43 +0.90%
Kansas Common 41.75 +0.25 +0.60%
Buena Vista 57.42 +0.68 +1.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Midwestern Refiners Seek Canadian Oil To Expand Output
  • 7 hours UK On Track To Approve Construction of “Mini” Nuclear Reactors
  • 11 hours LNG Glut To Continue Into 2020s, IEA Says
  • 13 hours Oil Nears $52 With Record OPEC Deal Compliance
  • 16 hours Saudi Aramco CEO Affirms IPO On Track For H2 2018
  • 18 hours Canadia Ltd. Returns To Sudan For First Time Since Oil Price Crash
  • 20 hours Syrian Rebel Group Takes Over Oil Field From IS
  • 3 days PDVSA Booted From Caribbean Terminal Over Unpaid Bills
  • 3 days Russia Warns Ukraine Against Recovering Oil Off The Coast Of Crimea
  • 3 days Syrian Rebels Relinquish Control Of Major Gas Field
  • 4 days Schlumberger Warns Of Moderating Investment In North America
  • 4 days Oil Prices Set For Weekly Loss As Profit Taking Trumps Mideast Tensions
  • 4 days Energy Regulators Look To Guard Grid From Cyberattacks
  • 4 days Mexico Says OPEC Has Not Approached It For Deal Extension
  • 4 days New Video Game Targets Oil Infrastructure
  • 4 days Shell Restarts Bonny Light Exports
  • 4 days Russia’s Rosneft To Take Majority In Kurdish Oil Pipeline
  • 4 days Iraq Struggles To Replace Damaged Kirkuk Equipment As Output Falls
  • 4 days British Utility Companies Brace For Major Reforms
  • 4 days Montenegro A ‘Sweet Spot’ Of Untapped Oil, Gas In The Adriatic
  • 5 days Rosneft CEO: Rising U.S. Shale A Downside Risk To Oil Prices
  • 5 days Brazil Could Invite More Bids For Unsold Pre-Salt Oil Blocks
  • 5 days OPEC/Non-OPEC Seek Consensus On Deal Before Nov Summit
  • 5 days London Stock Exchange Boss Defends Push To Win Aramco IPO
  • 5 days Rosneft Signs $400M Deal With Kurdistan
  • 5 days Kinder Morgan Warns About Trans Mountain Delays
  • 5 days India, China, U.S., Complain Of Venezuelan Crude Oil Quality Issues
  • 5 days Kurdish Kirkuk-Ceyhan Crude Oil Flows Plunge To 225,000 Bpd
  • 5 days Russia, Saudis Team Up To Boost Fracking Tech
  • 6 days Conflicting News Spurs Doubt On Aramco IPO
  • 6 days Exxon Starts Production At New Refinery In Texas
  • 6 days Iraq Asks BP To Redevelop Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 7 days Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw
  • 7 days Oil Gains Spur Growth In Canada’s Oil Cities
  • 7 days China To Take 5% Of Rosneft’s Output In New Deal
  • 7 days UAE Oil Giant Seeks Partnership For Possible IPO
  • 7 days Planting Trees Could Cut Emissions As Much As Quitting Oil
  • 7 days VW Fails To Secure Critical Commodity For EVs
  • 7 days Enbridge Pipeline Expansion Finally Approved
  • 7 days Iraqi Forces Seize Control Of North Oil Co Fields In Kirkuk

Breaking News:

Midwestern Refiners Seek Canadian Oil To Expand Output

LNG Becomes A Buyer’s Market

LNG Becomes A Buyer’s Market

A continuous growing supply of…

The Natural Gas Market Is Set To Boom

The Natural Gas Market Is Set To Boom

With the new lower-for-longer oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

UK On Track To Approve Construction of “Mini” Nuclear Reactors

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Oct 23, 2017, 10:00 PM CDT Nuclear

The United Kingdom could soon give Rolls Royce and a consortium of companies the go-ahead to build “mini” nuclear power plants, according to a new report by The Telegraph.

London’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is due to issue a study on the matter soon, and industry sources said the Rolls Royce consortium’s plan should succeed over its competitor to win the government’s approval.

A spokesman for the BEIS told The Telegraph: “We are currently considering next steps for the SMR programme and we will communicate these in due course.”

Small nuclear reactors (SMRs) are far cheaper to build than their full-sized counterparts. Funding for their development could be covered under the British government’s 250 million-pound pool to encourage “innovate nuclear technologies” that allow the nation to meet its anti-climate change targets.

“Rolls has been involved with this technology in the past and realised it is not designed with the energy utility in mind because it simply isn’t commercially investible,” a source from Whitehall said. “It also looks as if the Government has come to this view and is pursuing detailed talks with the Rolls-led SMR consortium.”

The United Kingdom represents a notable exception from the general Western European trend of not building any further nuclear reactors. The UK will phase out all its coal plants by 2025, yet in the meantime, in stark contrast with continental Europe, will add 14 GW new-generation nuclear capacity. London’s perseverance with nuclear energy (now around 20 percent of total electricity generation) does not impede the development of renewables in the UK, with wind energy expected to increase almost fivefold by 2025 from 5 GW to 23GW, and wave and tidal energy gradually breaking into the cost-effective zone. The UK is focused on getting rid of coal- and oil-powered energy and placing its bet on gas and nuclear instead, all the while developing its renewable energy sources where profitable.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

LNG Glut To Continue Into 2020s, IEA Says

Next Post

LNG Glut To Continue Into 2020s, IEA Says

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

 Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

 Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Most Commented

Alt text

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Alt text

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Alt text

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

 Alt text

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com