UK Manufacturing Faces More Headwinds As Overseas Spending Cools

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.10 -0.54 -0.76%
Graph down Brent Crude 13 mins 74.93 -0.48 -0.64%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.35 -0.52 -0.69%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.696 -0.102 -3.65%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.479 -0.066 -2.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 1 min 76.14 +1.80 +2.42%
Chart Mars US 3 days 71.84 +0.63 +0.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.479 -0.066 -2.59%

Graph up Marine 4 days 75.66 +2.41 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 4 days 77.26 +2.33 +3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 74.80 +1.99 +2.73%
Graph down Basra Light 581 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 76.08 +1.85 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 4 days 77.74 +1.63 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 1 min 76.14 +1.80 +2.42%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 34 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 49.39 +0.78 +1.60%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 72.79 +0.78 +1.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 71.04 +0.78 +1.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 68.19 +0.78 +1.16%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 64.89 +0.78 +1.22%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 64.89 +0.78 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 66.19 +0.78 +1.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 75.14 +0.78 +1.05%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 64.49 +0.78 +1.22%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 12 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 64.87 +2.94 +4.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 61.00 +1.00 +1.67%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

China Stockpiling Cobalt Reserves Amid Price Crash

“Mystery Middlemen” Make Billions From Sanctioned Russian Crude

“Mystery Middlemen” Make Billions From Sanctioned Russian Crude

Middlemen and oil merchants that…

Sanctioned Goods Are Sneaking Into Russia Through Kazakhstan

Sanctioned Goods Are Sneaking Into Russia Through Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Trade and Integration Minister…

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

UK Manufacturing Faces More Headwinds As Overseas Spending Cools

By City A.M - Jul 03, 2023, 2:30 PM CDT

Britain’s factories have plunged further into recession territory, driven by domestic and foreign buyers reining in spending amid intense economic uncertainty, a closely watched survey out today shows.

S&P Global and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply’s (CIPS) purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the UK’s manufacturing industry slipped to 46.5 in June from 47.1 in May.

It means the sector has been in the sub 50 point negative growth territory for 11 months in a row, although the reading was upgraded from an initial estimate of 46.2. The revised figure also topped the City’s expectations.

Shrinking homegrown and overseas spending have forced factories to scale back production, tipping the sector into recessionary conditions.

“Producers are being hit by weak domestic and export market conditions with clients showing a greater reluctance to commit to spending due to market uncertainty, increased competition and elevated costs,” Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

In the UK, businesses are being squeezed by higher interest rates and are bracing for a slowdown in consumer spending due to heightened unemployment fears and higher mortgage rates eroding household finances.

Inflation, at 8.7 per cent, is adding to the squeeze on British consumers.

Those looming economic headwinds are causing companies to think twice about buying capital goods for fear of being unable to sell their products in a softer economy, hitting manufacturers’ bottom lines.

In response to production shrinking, factories are sacking workers to contain costs. 

“Employment fell for the ninth month in a row, with the rate of reduction the sharpest since March. Job losses also reflected weaker demand, redundancies and cost management initiatives,” the PMI said.

“The downturn in the manufacturing sector is showing no signs of slowing, even as it enters its third year,” Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said.

Manufacturing contributes a small chunk to the UK’s overall economic output, which is largely generated by services firms. A separate PMI later this week is expected to show the services economy is motoring ahead.

Office for National Statistics estimates out last Friday confirmed the UK economy squeezed out 0.1 per cent growth in the first three months of this year, with manufacturing output expanding by a higher 0.6 per cent than first thought.

By CityAM

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

