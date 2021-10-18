UK Grid Relies For 62 Percent On Fossil Fuels For Its Energy

Ahead of COP26, the UK National Grid showed that fossil fuels were generating 62 percent of its energy, while renewables chipped in just 6.3 percent.

By far, natural gas is the source of most electricity for the UK’s grid, at 60 percent. Crude oil was responsible for none of the electricity generated, while coal still kicked in small 2 percent.

Nuclear power—a source of much debate as to its clean or dirty status, was responsible for 12.6 percent of its electricity.

Solar photovoltaic was responsible for none, while wind contributed 4.7 percent to the grid.

The National Grid distributes electricity that is generated in England, Scotland, and Wales, and transfers energy between Great Britain and Ireland, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Norway.

The energy mix is the source of heated debate, now more than ever, as Europe grapples with an acute gas crisis that has pushed industrial power prices to new highs this week. Still, countries such as Germany are announcing caffeinated plans to propel the energy transition forward at a quicker pace by moving to end coal-fired power eight years ahead of schedule while simultaneously phasing out all nuclear power within the next year.

Unlike the UK, Germany’s power mix still relies heavily on hard coal and lignite. But instead of natural gas making up the bulk of the power production, the first half of 2021 saw Germany’s mix rely 41.4% on renewables.

Source: Clean Energy Wire

World leaders will get together in November for COP26, where they will discuss the commitment they made in 2015 to limit global temperature increases to below 2 degrees C. The agreement is commonly known as the Paris Agreement.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

