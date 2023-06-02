UK Grid Operator Enables Renewables Producers To Connect New Projects

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.62 +1.52 +2.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.95 +1.67 +2.25%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.67 +0.90 +1.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.198 +0.040 +1.85%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.477 +0.041 +1.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 72.39 +1.98 +2.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 72.39 +1.98 +2.81%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.02 +1.66 +2.29%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 72.79 -0.28 -0.38%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 69.50 +2.01 +2.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.477 +0.041 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 71.16 -0.50 -0.70%
Graph down Murban 1 day 72.83 -0.76 -1.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.08 +1.29 +1.80%
Graph down Basra Light 549 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.40 +1.43 +1.96%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 74.02 +1.66 +2.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.02 +1.66 +2.29%
Chart Girassol 1 day 75.63 +1.53 +2.06%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 72.79 -0.28 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 48.85 +2.01 +4.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 72.25 +2.01 +2.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 70.50 +2.01 +2.93%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 67.65 +2.01 +3.06%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 64.35 +2.01 +3.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 64.35 +2.01 +3.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 65.65 +2.01 +3.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 74.60 +2.01 +2.77%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 63.95 +2.01 +3.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 72.39 +1.98 +2.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 66.50 +2.50 +3.91%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 60.25 +2.50 +4.33%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 71.79 -1.55 -2.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 64.33 +2.26 +3.64%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 66.58 +2.01 +3.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 66.58 +2.01 +3.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 66.50 +2.50 +3.91%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.25 -1.50 -2.51%
Chart Buena Vista 10 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 43 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 10 mins Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 18 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Russia’s Seaborne Diesel Exports Plummet In May

Three New China-Russia-Iran and Iraq Agreements Confirm The New Oil Market Order

Three New China-Russia-Iran and Iraq Agreements Confirm The New Oil Market Order

Three most recent principal cooperation…

The June OPEC Meeting May Spring A Nasty Surprise For The Oil Markets

The June OPEC Meeting May Spring A Nasty Surprise For The Oil Markets

The key reason why OPEC+…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Grid Operator Enables Renewables Producers To Connect New Projects

By City A.M - Jun 02, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

Developers of new renewable energy projects could be empowered to build their own connections to the grid, as part of a series of reforms unveiled today by National Grid’s electricity system operator (ESO).

To help frustrated firms beat the extensive queues for connections, ESO has set out its support for developers to connect project themselves, launching a final consultation on the proposal.

The eye-catching reform follows sustained criticism in the energy industry over National Grid’s monopoly status with both Octopus Energy and Kona Energy calling for third parties to be allowed to build new connections on the grid to speed up the delivery process for projects.

Currently, there are approximately 220 projects due to connect to the national transmission system before 2026, totalling circa 40GW – posing a huge challenge for National Grid.

This equates to more than double peak demand in the summer months for all of the UK.

However only half of these have got planning consent at this stage and some have moved their connection dates back by over 14 years.

ESO’s announcement is one of many in a raft of reforms proposed by the operator to reform the connection process – which build on the five-point plan it unveiled earlier this year.

It has now revealed that if energy generators are not progressing their project and reaching development milestones, they will have to either move backwards in the queue or leave, making space for other projects ready to progress and connect.

Milestones that projects will have to meet include raising finances for the project, buying land, getting planning permission, and breaking ground.

To check whether these milestones are met or not, ESO will be supported by an engineering consultancy – while a legal firm has been retained to ensure any contractual changes are rapidly executed.

ESO has also started writing to parties seeking to connect to the transmission system to ask for updates on progress and project milestones, so that non-viable projects can be highlighted.

Energy generators which are not progressing and will not meet their connection date will either be able to choose to move backwards or leave the queue, to ensure projects that want to connect are delivering on their milestones – in line with earlier National Grid proposals.

It calculates that these reforms will mean that projects will be able to connect up to 10 years earlier.

Meanwhile, projects with timelines hampered by network build delays outside the control of the developers will not be negatively impacted by these changes.

The announcement follows the decision by the Code Panel – the body in charge of changes to the Codes that govern the energy industry – to recommend to Ofgem changes in how connection contracts are managed.

Roisin Quinn, director of customer connections at National Grid, said: “These are positive new steps which bolster recent measures introduced by ESO, transmission owners and DNOs to help customers and speed up connections. It shows how joined up we are working across the sector in delivering much needed reform to meet Britain’s bold climate goals.

“We also support giving projects more choice in the delivery of infrastructure relating to their connection, and will work with industry to ensure any changes represent value to the consumer and recognise the need to closely coordinate network planning and investment for net zero.”

Octopus also greeted the news that developers could make their own grid connections positively, but warned more details needed to be seen before the proposals could be judged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zoisa North-Bond, chief executive of Octopus Energy Generation, commented:, said: It’s great that National Grid ESO is also finally opening up competition in this space. While it’s a positive step in the right direction, the devil is in the detail. We’re past the point of polite processes.

“What we need is fresh thinking beyond the concept of ‘a queue’, like concrete dates to implement steps, a firmer stance on prioritising renewables over fossil fuels, and better use of data to show where projects can connect quicker. This will end the gridlock, unlock Britain’s colossal renewables potential and bring down bills for good.” 

James Basden, co-founder and director of renewable experts Zenob? was impressed with the wider offering of reforms and how it could benefit battery storage.

He said: “By prioritising projects that are progressing steadily and ready to connect to the grid quickly, we will be able to deliver environmental and cost benefits to society now and take bigger strides towards the decarbonisation of our energy network by 2035. Battery storage is one of the key technologies that is being held back by the current delays, and so we’re particularly pleased to see the policy update for improved storage connection.

“Battery storage is essential to supporting the uptake of renewables and with the right policies in place, will cut energy bills. The UK has ambitious net zero targets that will not be achieved if new connections to the grid continue to be delayed and battery storage projects that are ready to be delivered are not prioritised.”

By Nicholas Earl via CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Exxon And Chevron Close To Signing Gas Exploration Deals In Algeria

Next Post

Russia’s Seaborne Diesel Exports Plummet In May

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Time Is Finally Right For Nuclear Fusion

 Alt text

Just How Important Is The U.S. Shale Industry?

 Alt text

Huge Volumes Of Crude Oil Are Headed To China

 Alt text

What New York’s Ban On Natural Gas Stoves And Heaters Means For The Country
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com