UK Gas Output Stagnation Threatens Supply

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 105.0 -0.95 -0.90%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 111.1 -1.42 -1.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 5.255 -0.253 -4.59%
Graph down Heating Oil 13 mins 3.771 -0.012 -0.33%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 3.235 +0.016 +0.51%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 109.2 -8.65 -7.34%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 109.2 -8.65 -7.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 -6.53 -5.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 113.4 -2.60 -2.24%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 103.1 -7.44 -6.73%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 3.235 +0.016 +0.51%

Graph down Marine 2 days 110.6 -1.18 -1.06%
Graph down Murban 2 days 112.3 -1.10 -0.97%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 108.9 -6.54 -5.66%
Graph down Basra Light 120 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 116.4 -6.49 -5.28%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 -6.53 -5.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 -6.53 -5.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 113.4 -6.79 -5.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 113.4 -2.60 -2.24%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 92.53 -7.52 -7.52%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 91.86 -7.94 -7.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 108.1 -7.94 -6.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 106.4 -7.94 -6.95%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 104.3 -7.94 -7.08%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 101.4 -7.94 -7.26%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 101.4 -7.94 -7.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 103.5 -7.94 -7.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 107.1 -7.94 -6.90%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 101.7 -7.94 -7.24%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 109.2 -8.65 -7.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 102.5 -7.75 -7.03%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 96.25 -7.75 -7.45%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 117.1 +2.17 +1.89%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 99.91 -7.94 -7.36%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 103.9 -7.94 -7.10%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 103.9 -7.94 -7.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 102.5 -7.75 -7.03%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 96.25 -8.00 -7.67%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 116.0 -7.94 -6.41%

  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 12 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 10 hours What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days "US Strikes Deal With EU To Boost LNG Exports, Reduce Bloc's Dependence On Russian Gas" - Zero Hedge
  • 2 days Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes
  • 2 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 5 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones

Breaking News:

UK Looks To Triple Solar And More Than Quadruple Offshore Wind Power

Putin Says “Hostile” States Should Pay In Rubles For Russian Natural Gas

Putin Says “Hostile” States Should Pay In Rubles For Russian Natural Gas

Russian President Vladimir Putin said…

Canada Looks To Fill The Global Oil Supply Gap

Canada Looks To Fill The Global Oil Supply Gap

Fears of a significant oil…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

UK Gas Output Stagnation Threatens Supply

By Irina Slav - Mar 29, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

The UK’s natural gas industry is struggling to boost production, and this will likely make the country more reliant on imports, industry association Offshore Energies UK said this week, as quoted by Bloomberg.

Without fresh investment in new gas production, the body, formerly known as Oil and Gas UK, by 2030, the country would rely on imports for between 70 and 80 percent of its gas consumption.

The body warned that this year’s gas production in the UK would be little changed from last year, while demand was set to grow more markedly. Meanwhile, Norway became the largest supplier of gas to the UK last year.

According to Offshore Energies UK, the Scandinavian country is a reliable supplier, but the UK is not its only client, suggesting it might need alternative supplies because Norway is already stretched as it is, thanks to the surge in demand and the slump in supply that has been plagued Europe since last year.

The body also warned that total oil and gas production in the UK was seen declining by as much as 15 percent every year without “rapid” new investment in new energy infrastructure.

“This decline is much faster than the predicted reduction in U.K. energy demand so, if there is no such investment then, by 2030, we will be reliant on other countries for at least 80% of our gas and 70% of our oil,” OEUK said.

Earlier this week, the OEUK published what it dubbed a comprehensive plan that protects UK energy security without compromising on climate goals. In it, the body said domestic production could supply some 40 percent of the gas the country consumes and the equivalent of more than 65 percent of oil consumption over the next two years.

At the same time, the industry body prioritized the transition away from fossil fuels, which has already seriously undermined investments in new oil and gas production, according to OEUK itself.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

