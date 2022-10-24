UK Faces “Deep Recession” As Inflation Hits 40-Year High

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 84.45 -0.60 -0.71%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 93.12 -0.38 -0.41%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 91.19 -2.62 -2.79%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.179 +0.220 +4.44%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.740 +0.078 +2.93%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 92.40 -1.22 -1.30%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 3 days 81.50 +0.94 +1.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.740 +0.078 +2.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 89.82 +0.25 +0.28%
Graph up Murban 4 days 93.85 +0.85 +0.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 86.42 -0.84 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 328 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 92.88 -0.90 -0.96%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 92.40 -1.22 -1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 92.40 -1.22 -1.30%
Chart Girassol 4 days 93.20 -0.89 -0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 58.88 -24.22 -29.15%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 63.80 +0.54 +0.85%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 87.20 +0.54 +0.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 85.45 +0.54 +0.64%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 82.60 +0.54 +0.66%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 79.30 +0.54 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 79.30 +0.54 +0.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 80.60 +0.54 +0.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 89.55 +0.54 +0.61%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 78.90 +0.54 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 75.25 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 91.82 +2.17 +2.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 80.08 -0.93 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 95.86 +0.37 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 4 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 13 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 16 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 1 hour Wind droughts
  • 2 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

World’s Top Oilfield Service Provider Schlumberger Rebrands To SLB

U.S. LNG Production Declines Despite Robust Demand

U.S. LNG Production Declines Despite Robust Demand

Natural gas flows to liquefication…

Russia Is Losing Its Influence In Central Asia

Russia Is Losing Its Influence In Central Asia

Central Asia remained silent in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Faces “Deep Recession” As Inflation Hits 40-Year High

By City A.M - Oct 24, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

The UK could be hurtling toward a “deep recession” caused by a mixture of political turmoil and soaring prices forcing the Bank of England to hike interest rates steeply, a closely watched survey out today reveals.

Britain’s private sector economy shrank sharply this month, with contraction rates returning to levels last seen in January 2021 when the country was in the teeth of the longest Covid-19 lockdown.

The S&P Global and Chartered Institute for Procurement and Supply’s (CIPS) composite flash purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for October slid to 47.2 from 49.1 in September.

The fall means the PMI has dropped below the 50-point threshold that separates growth and contraction. 

Services firms, which generate around two-thirds of the UK’s economic output, are suffering badly from consumers cutting spending in response to soaring inflation eroding their finances.

The services PMI fell to 47.5 from 50, driven by ”squeezed household budgets, recession concerns and delayed business investment decisions due to political uncertainty,” the survey said.

Source: S&P Global and CIPS

Inflation is running at a 40-year high of 10.1 per cent, meaning prices are racing ahead of pay growth.

UK manufacturers are being hit by ongoing supply chain snarl-ups forcing them to cut production. The PMI for the sector tumbled to 45.8 in October from 48.4.

Both the services and manufacturing PMI came in far below the City’s forecasts.

Analysts said the political turmoil triggered by former prime minister Liz Truss’s mini-budget has depressed the economy and the resulting Tory leadership contest after she was forced to quit Number 10.

“While the economic downturn has led to reduced upward pressure on prices, the weak pound and high energy costs meant that input cost inflation remains higher than at any time in the survey’s history prior to the pandemic,” Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

“The resulting elevated, albeit easing, price pressures look set to drive the Bank of England into further aggressive interest rate hikes. On top of the collapse in political stability, financial market stress and a slump in confidence, these higher borrowing costs will add to speculation of a worryingly deep UK recession,” he added.

Truss U-turned on nearly everything in the £45bn tax cutting mini-budget, delivered on 23 September, to tame UK financial market stress, meaning “fiscal policy now look set to weigh on households’ real disposable income,” Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said.

Related: Private Investors Are Flocking Into Oil And Gas

Tombs added worsening household finances will plunge the UK into a “protracted recession”.

Others said the weakening UK economy, coupled with the PMI signaling firms are reining in passing higher costs on to consumers, suggests the Bank will opt for a 75 rather than a whole percentage point rate hike at its meeting next Thursday.

“More evidence of economic weakness, combined with signs of less heated inflationary pressures, should all else equal, tone down the MPC’s appetite to raise interest rates substantially in its November meeting,” Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club, said.

The Eurozone PMI also signaled the bloc is headed for a sharp slowdown. It fell to 47.1 from 48.1, dragged lower by Germany notching a flimsy 44.1 reading.

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Germany Could Launch Natural Gas Subsidies Earlier Than Planned

Next Post

New Attacks On Energy Infrastructure Leave Millions Of Ukrainians Without Power

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles
Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build
The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year

The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year
China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits

China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com