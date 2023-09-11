UK Business Secretary: Britain Needs Chinese Battery Products

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.52 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.73 +0.08 +0.09%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.51 +0.72 +0.78%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.617 +0.012 +0.46%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.692 +0.038 +1.43%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.66 +0.64 +0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 89.66 +0.64 +0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.84 -0.13 -0.14%
Chart Mars US 3 days 87.61 +0.69 +0.79%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.692 +0.038 +1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 12 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 12 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 12 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 650 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 12 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 12 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 12 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.84 -0.13 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 104 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 69.31 +0.54 +0.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 89.66 +0.64 +0.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 87.91 +0.64 +0.73%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 84.61 +0.84 +1.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 81.71 +0.64 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 81.71 +0.64 +0.79%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 83.31 +0.59 +0.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 92.61 +0.94 +1.03%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 81.61 +0.64 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.66 +0.64 +0.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 83.99 +0.64 +0.77%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 77.74 +0.64 +0.83%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 92.71 -0.69 -0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 83.39 +0.64 +0.77%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 83.99 +0.64 +0.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 83.99 +0.64 +0.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 83.75 +0.50 +0.60%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 77.75 +0.75 +0.97%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 92.39 -0.10 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 hours Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness

Breaking News:

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

Are China’s Economic Support Measures Too Little Too Late For Oil Prices?

Are China’s Economic Support Measures Too Little Too Late For Oil Prices?

At the end of last…

Higher Oil Prices Could Spark A Fresh Wave Of Inflation

Higher Oil Prices Could Spark A Fresh Wave Of Inflation

Higher oil and higher energy…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Business Secretary: Britain Needs Chinese Battery Products

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 11, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

The UK needs China’s batteries to develop a domestic EV manufacturing industry and will not impose restrictions on imports of such products, the UK’s Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch told Bloomberg on Monday.

Badenoch was commenting on the news the UK government shared today that BMW is set to announce a multi-million-pound investment in its Oxford MINI plant to make electric Minis.

Last week, another major auto manufacturer, Stellantis, announced the start of EV production after a $125 million (£100 million) investment to make the site in Ellesmere Port in the UK its first globally dedicated solely to producing EVs.

Asked if the UK is too dependent on China for EV batteries, Badenoch told Bloomberg,

“At the moment, China is leading on this technology, so we wouldn’t be able to get to where we want to get to on net zero by completely stopping or banning Chinese products.”

“You can’t exclude Chinese-made products from the battery ecosystem,” the business and trade secretary said.

China continues to dominate the market for critical minerals for batteries, although the U.S., the UK, and the EU have started to look to diversify the supply chain.

Bank UBS expects China to end up controlling nearly one-third of the global lithium supply by 2025. Mines controlled by Beijing, not only in China but also in Africa, will see their total lithium output jump more than threefold in just three years—from 194,000 tons in 2022 to 705,000 tons by 2025, UBS said in a note earlier this year, carried by Bloomberg

This surge in supply would raise the Chinese share of global lithium supply to 32% in 2025, up from 24% in 2022, the bank said.

A report from Darton Commodities, quoted by the Financial Times, expects that China’s cobalt share is set to hit 50% of global cobalt output in the next two years. China’s CMOC Group is currently the second biggest producer of cobalt in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the country providing 75% of global supply now.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Europe To See Lower Offline Refining Capacity During Autumn Maintenance

Next Post

Europe To See Lower Offline Refining Capacity During Autumn Maintenance

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
U.S. Seizes 1 Million Barrels Of Smuggled Iranian Crude Enroute To China

U.S. Seizes 1 Million Barrels Of Smuggled Iranian Crude Enroute To China
Oil Majors Pull Out From Mexico Exploration Projects

Oil Majors Pull Out From Mexico Exploration Projects

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

Are Western Sanctions Accelerating The Fall Of The Dollar?

 Alt text

Oil Industry Not Spending Enough To Balance Supply & Demand
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com