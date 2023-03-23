Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
UK Advances EV Charging Rollout With New Pledge

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

On Thursday, Surrey County Council and EV infrastructure company Connected Kerb announced plans to install 10,000 public EV charging points by 2030 in what would be the largest deployment of EV chargers by a UK local authority.   

Surrey County and Connected Kerb will have charge points installed at more than 1,500 locations across streets and public car parks in Surrey to accelerate EV uptake in the area.

The contract will release up to $74 million (£60 million) of investment from Connected Kerb to install public EV charging points.

The partnership expects to deliver over 5,000 fast charging points by 2027, including over 500 rapid charging points across the county, Connected Kerb said in a statement.

“Today’s announcement marks another step in the growth of our public chargepoint network, enabling more and more motorists to make the switch to electric vehicles,” said Jesse Norman, Minister of State for Decarbonisation and Technology, Department for Transport.  

The agreement for EV charging points in Surrey fits the UK’s strategy to have 300,000 charge points by 2030. The UK will ban in 2030 the sale of new gasoline and diesel passenger vehicles as part of efforts to be a net-zero economy by 2050.  

“The UK is seeing hundreds of millions of pounds of private investment in EV charging across the country, with valuable support from the Government, and it’s great to see innovative British companies like Connected Kerb working with local authorities to deliver ambitious projects such as this one,” Norman added.

UK-based supermajors BP and Shell are also investing in EV charging points. Last year, BP said it plans to invest $1.2 billion (£1 billion) over the next ten years in electric vehicle charging in the UK.

Shell, which already runs the UK’s largest public charging network, plans to ramp up its chargers at forecourts and in towns and cities across the UK to 100,000 by 2030.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

