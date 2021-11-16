UAE Sees OPEC+ Sticking To Oil Output Plan With Surplus Looming In Q1

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.82 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.51 +0.46 +0.56%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.143 +0.126 +2.51%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.431 +0.033 +1.36%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.353 +0.024 +1.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.00 -0.22 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.00 -0.22 -0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.67 -1.09 -1.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.84 -0.80 -0.98%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 77.63 -0.16 -0.21%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.353 +0.024 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.47 -0.89 -1.09%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.80 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.56 -1.27 -1.63%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 82.66 -0.18 -0.22%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 81.65 -1.23 -1.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.67 -1.09 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.67 -1.09 -1.33%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.37 -1.20 -1.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.84 -0.80 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 61.23 +0.62 +1.02%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 61.73 +0.09 +0.15%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 79.88 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 81.28 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 76.38 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 72.98 +0.09 +0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 72.98 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 75.88 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 76.88 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 72.88 +0.09 +0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.00 -0.22 -0.27%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.50 +3.50 +4.73%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.25 -6.00 -7.77%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 83.47 -0.50 -0.60%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.83 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.78 +0.09 +0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.78 +0.09 +0.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.50 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.25 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.12 +0.09 +0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 13 hours Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 7 days The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 8 hours MOST INNOVATIVE ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF TODAY | All kinds of EVs!
  • 4 days "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine
  • 3 days China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 3 hours NordStream2
  • 5 days Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 6 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 7 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones

Breaking News:

UAE Sees OPEC+ Sticking To Oil Output Plan With Surplus Looming In Q1

Russia's Biggest Move Yet To Take Control Of The European Gas Market

Russia's Biggest Move Yet To Take Control Of The European Gas Market

Russia has secured control of…

Rolls Royce To Develop Mini Nuclear Reactors In The UK

Rolls Royce To Develop Mini Nuclear Reactors In The UK

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc raised $617…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

UAE Sees OPEC+ Sticking To Oil Output Plan With Surplus Looming In Q1

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 16, 2021, 12:30 PM CST

Despite the calls to boost supply to tame high prices, OPEC+ is likely to continue easing the cuts with the gradual pace it set in July as it expects the oil market to tip into a surplus as soon as the first quarter of 2022, according to the energy minister of one of OPEC’s heavyweights, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“All of the data are showing us in the first quarter we will have a surplus of supply compared to demand,” despite the current deficit on the market, the UAE’s Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei told Reuters on Monday on the sidelines of the ADIPEC energy forum in Abu Dhabi.

OPEC+ and OPEC don’t want stagnation in global economic growth, al-Mazrouei said, a week after major oil consumers such as the U.S. and Japan said that the OPEC+ alliance’s snub of calls for more supply could hurt the economic recovery from the pandemic.

“But at the same time we cannot just pump more when there is no technical requirement for it. We are a technical organisation, we are not going to do political decisions,” al-Mazrouei told Reuters.

In a separate interview with Bloomberg, the UAE’s energy minister said, “That should be enough,” referring to the monthly increase of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the collective production of the OPEC+ group.

OPEC’s de facto leader and the world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, also signaled—through its Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman—that the pace of the easing of the cuts should be enough as a surplus is coming early next year.

Two other Gulf oil producers, OPEC’s Kuwait and Oman—part of the wider OPEC+ group—do not see a reason for the alliance to jump the gun and respond to the calls from consumers, either.  

Last week, Iraq’s Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail said that OPEC+ doesn’t plan to change the pace of easing the production cuts at its next meeting in early December and would review the output schedule in the first quarter next year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Exxon Puts Shale Gas Assets Up For Sale

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty
U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip
Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw
The World’s Cheapest Electric Vehicle Is Coming To America

The World’s Cheapest Electric Vehicle Is Coming To America
WTI Prices Jump As Cushing Crude Draw Worries Oil Market

WTI Prices Jump As Cushing Crude Draw Worries Oil Market


Most Commented

Alt text

Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing

 Alt text

Biden: OPEC And Russia Must Pump More Oil To Help America's Working Class

 Alt text

Biden Administration Begs OPEC For More Oil

 Alt text

A Global Oil Shortage Is Inevitable
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com