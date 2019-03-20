UAE Hopes OPEC+ Alliance Will Be Formalized In June

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.00 -0.23 -0.38%
Brent Crude 50 mins 68.27 +0.85 +1.26%
Natural Gas 22 mins 2.841 +0.016 +0.57%
Mars US 49 mins 66.33 +0.60 +0.91%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.25 +0.38 +0.57%
Urals 18 hours 65.07 -0.53 -0.81%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.92 +0.61 +0.92%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.92 +0.61 +0.92%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.18 +0.09 +0.13%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.44 +0.10 +0.17%
Natural Gas 22 mins 2.841 +0.016 +0.57%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 67.57 +0.42 +0.63%
Murban 2 days 68.70 +0.16 +0.23%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.99 +0.37 +0.62%
Basra Light 2 days 69.74 +0.01 +0.01%
Saharan Blend 2 days 67.09 +0.19 +0.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.18 +0.09 +0.13%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.18 +0.09 +0.13%
Girassol 2 days 67.87 +0.28 +0.41%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.25 +0.38 +0.57%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 49.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 50 mins 48.79 -0.54 -1.09%
Canadian Condensate 26 days 56.04 -0.09 -0.16%
Premium Synthetic 50 mins 59.94 -0.09 -0.15%
Sweet Crude 50 mins 53.79 -0.09 -0.17%
Peace Sour 50 mins 51.29 -0.09 -0.18%
Peace Sour 50 mins 51.29 -0.09 -0.18%
Light Sour Blend 50 mins 54.29 -0.09 -0.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 50 mins 57.79 -0.09 -0.16%
Central Alberta 50 mins 52.59 -0.09 -0.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.92 +0.61 +0.92%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 56.25 +0.75 +1.35%
Giddings 18 hours 50.00 +0.75 +1.52%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.28 +0.38 +0.56%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 53.78 +0.80 +1.51%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 57.73 +0.80 +1.41%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 57.73 +0.80 +1.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 56.25 +0.75 +1.35%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.43 +0.51 +0.73%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes England Running Out of Water?
  • 7 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 10 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 14 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 1 hour The Political Debacle: Brexit delayed
  • 3 hours No Mercy: EU Fines Google $1.7 billion For Abusing Online Ads Market
  • 5 hours Trump sells out his base to please Wallstreet and Oil industry
  • 4 hours 3 Pipes: EPIC 900K, CACTUS II 670K, GREY OAKS 800K
  • 12 hours Tidal Power Closer to Commercialisation
  • 2 hours New Rebate For EVs in Canada
  • 13 hours Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 14 hours Read: OPEC THREATENED TO KILL US SHALE
  • 13 hours Will Trump Cave Again
  • 3 hours Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green
  • 25 mins Oil-sands recovery by solvents has started on a trial basis; first loads now shipped.
  • 19 hours Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 19 hours Boeing Faces Safety Questions After Second 737 Crash In Five Months

Breaking News:

Japanese Refiners To Stop Iran Oil Purchases By April

Is Beijing Losing Its Footing In South China Sea?

Is Beijing Losing Its Footing In South China Sea?

In defiance of Beijing, the…

Central Asia’s Biggest Energy Challenge

Central Asia’s Biggest Energy Challenge

Russia’s Lukoil has moved to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

UAE Hopes OPEC+ Alliance Will Be Formalized In June

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 20, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT Dubai

OPEC and its non-OPEC allies could sign in June a pact to make their oil market-managing policies formal, Suhail Al Mazrouei, the energy minister of one of OPEC’s largest producers, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said on Wednesday.

“When we meet in June hopefully we are going to be finalising [the charter],” Al Mazrouei said in Abu Dhabi today, as carried by The National.

“The draft is almost finished for us here in the UAE. All of the countries have provided their comments. The draft is almost ready,” the UAE minister noted.

The charter is ready and has been sent to different countries to look at it, Al Mazrouei said, adding that questions remain regarding when and where it could be signed and who would actually be signing it.

OPEC has sought for months to institutionalize its partnership with the Russia-led alliance of non-OPEC producers with which it has been managing oil supply since January 2017.  

In June last year, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said at a joint OPEC/no-OPEC panel meeting that in order to deal with the challenges and complexities of the oil market balances, “we need to build upon our successful cooperation model and institutionalize its success through a broader and more permanent strategically focused framework.”

The December OPEC+ meeting in Vienna also committed “to build on the success achieved thus far, through further institutionalizing the framework for regular and lasting cooperation under the draft Charter of Cooperation between Oil Producing Countries, which was endorsed in principle and to be finalized and ratified by the participating countries.”

Russia, however, signaled at the end of 2018 that formalizing the alliance may not be such a good idea. OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers are highly unlikely to create some kind of a formal joint organization for managing the oil market due to the additional bureaucracy and to the risk of falling prey to a proposed U.S. legislation that could open the cartel and allies to antitrust lawsuits, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said at the end of December.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

UK Oil, Gas Production Up 20% Since 2014

Next Post

BP Considers Powering U.S. Operations With Solar

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline
Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Most Commented

Alt text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

 Alt text

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

 Alt text

Hydrogen Cars Struggle To Compete With Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com