UAE Could Become First OPEC Producer To Pledge Net-Zero By 2050

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.23 -0.07 -0.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 75.56 +0.37 +0.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 15 mins SellBuy 3.432 +0.014 +0.41%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 mins SellBuy 2.163 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.273 -0.008 -0.35%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.96 +0.06 +0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.96 +0.06 +0.08%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.08 +0.82 +1.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.01 +0.88 +1.20%
Chart Mars US 23 mins 71.50 +0.37 +0.52%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.273 -0.008 -0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 73.33 +1.16 +1.61%
Graph up Murban 2 days 74.21 +0.88 +1.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 70.41 +0.97 +1.40%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 75.21 +0.69 +0.93%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.88 +1.02 +1.38%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.08 +0.82 +1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.08 +0.82 +1.10%
Chart Girassol 2 days 75.14 +0.85 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.01 +0.88 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 58.55 +0.24 +0.41%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 58.63 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 72.08 +0.23 +0.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 73.48 +0.23 +0.31%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 68.53 +0.23 +0.34%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 66.08 +0.23 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 66.08 +0.23 +0.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 68.43 +0.23 +0.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 71.33 +0.23 +0.32%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 65.98 +0.23 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.96 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 69.75 +0.25 +0.36%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 63.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 74.64 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 67.25 +0.22 +0.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 71.20 +0.22 +0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 71.20 +0.22 +0.31%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 69.75 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.02 +0.02 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 57 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 2 days Will Liquid Metal Batteries Become the Standard for Large Batteries?
  • 1 day Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 3 days Federal Judge Says Biden Probably Wrong for Halting Drilling on Federal Land

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Hit 3-Year High On Draining Inventories

Is The Oil Rally Nearing Its End?

Is The Oil Rally Nearing Its End?

After a momentous rally this…

Commodity Prices Dip As Dollar Surges

Commodity Prices Dip As Dollar Surges

Policymakers are suggesting that interest…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

UAE Could Become First OPEC Producer To Pledge Net-Zero By 2050

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 24, 2021, 2:30 PM CDT

One of OPEC’s largest producers, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is considering the potential adoption of a net-zero by 2050 goal, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the talks.

If the Gulf oil producer joins major industrialized nations in the net-zero emissions commitments, it will become the first major petrostate to balance major emission-reduction goals with its important oil and gas industry. Around 30 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) is directly based on oil and gas output, according to OPEC. Oil discoveries in the UAE, the first in the late 1950s, have made the emirates a wealthy country with a high standard of living.  

According to Bloomberg’s sources, the UAE could be looking to make a net-zero announcement ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow in November.

The UAE is “certainly working on a whole-of-government approach to see at what point it would be feasible to achieve net zero,” Hana AlHashimi, who heads the office of Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), said on a U.S.-UAE Business Council call this week, as quoted by Bloomberg.

Net-zero emissions from oil and gas operations in the UAE would technically mean that the country could achieve net-zero within its borders without considering the emissions from the use of the oil it is shipping abroad, Bloomberg notes.

Currently, ADNOC continues to target expanding its oil production capacity to 5 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2030.

Last December, the UAE said it would aim to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 23.5 percent compared to “business as usual” by 2030, targeting an absolute emission reduction of around 70 million tons. The country also looks to increase its installed clean power capacity, including solar and nuclear, to 14 gigawatts (GW), and to strengthen climate resilience of its priority sectors, including energy.

If the UAE announces a net-zero target, this could pressure other U.S. allies in the Middle East to pledge such goals, including the world’s largest oil exporter Saudi Arabia.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Why Used Car Prices Are Skyrocketing

Next Post

India's Richest Man Announces $10 Billion Bet On Renewables

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online
Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil
Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater

Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater
Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant

Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

 Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

Rapid Energy Transition Could Doom Oil Exporting Countries
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com