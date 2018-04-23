Market Intelligence
  • 9 hours Trump's Revenge: U.S. Oil Floods Europe, Hurting OPEC and Russia
  • 8 hours US eases sanctions on Rusal
  • 10 hours Michael Bloomberg Contributes $4.5 Million For Paris Climate Deal After Trump Bails
  • 3 days Comey vs.Trump, Part 2: Comey's Memos. What's next?
  • 10 hours Iran is panicking right now: Currency crunch and kicking it out of oil market
  • 11 hours Oil Prices Hit Highest Level Since 2014
  • 12 hours Investing in Oil & Gas
  • 11 hours Asian Oil Demand To Hit Record - The Price Per Barrel Continues To Grow
  • 3 days HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 3 days The future of oil and gas exploration in New Zealand
  • 3 days Anybody Watching Aluminum Stocks Today??
  • 3 days Maduro Under Pressure: EU Says May Impose More Sanctions On Venezuela If Democracy Undermined
  • 12 hours Trump: "Larry, go get it done,'” - US to rejoin TPP
  • 7 hours Tesla Says Humans In, Robots Out
  • 3 days Venezuela gives Oil Minister 'Extra Powers' to halt production decline

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Two Chevron Employees Could Face Treason Charges

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 23, 2018, 10:00 PM CDT CVX

Two Chevron Corp. workers arrested in Venezuela last week could face treason charges, according to sources quoted by Reuters on Monday.

The draft charges that used the word treason, seen by Chevon’s own lawyers last week, may put Chevron squarely in the middle of the escalating feud between PDVSA and foreign oil companies at best, and between the Trump Administration and Maduro’s socialist regime at worst.

The employees, who oversaw the Petropiar project co-owned by PDVSA and Chevron, were jailed when they allegedly refused to sign supply contracts concocted by PDVSA that skipped the normal competitive bidding process, according to multiple sources. The parts mentioned in the contract were reportedly double the fair market price.

The Petropiar joint venture consists of PDVSA’s 70 percent share, along with Chrevron’s 30 percent. It was reported a year ago that PDVSA had offered Rosneft a 10 percent stake in the project—a stake  worth $600 million-$800 million, according to valuations of similar deals as reported by Reuters back in August.

With Venezuela already in turmoil as oil production continues to fall in the crisis-stricken country, strong-arming the already-dwindling foreign players in-country may prove unwise.

Another foreign oil major doing business in Venezuela, French Total SA, announced just last week that despite the near-economic collapse, it would stick it out there—even as the European Union discussed stricter sanctions on the Latin American country.

Related: Venezuela’s Oil Sector May Soon Have New Owners

Other oil majors have given up on Venezuela already, after in mid-2000, then Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez confiscated a 60-percent share in all oil projects in country and turned them over to PDVSA.

Other oil majors operating there have recently spirited employees out of the country, citing safety concerns—a move that now seems particularly prudent given the treason charges that two Chevron employees may soon find themselves up against.

Chevron did remove an unspecified number of employees from Venezuela back in August 2017.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

