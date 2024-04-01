Turkish Leader Erdogan Beaten by Opposition in Local Elections

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.06 +0.89 +1.07%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.65 +0.65 +0.75%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.80 +0.47 +0.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.839 +0.076 +4.31%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.714 -0.007 -0.26%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 86.96 +1.81 +2.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 86.96 +1.81 +2.13%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 88.97 +1.21 +1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 84.98 -0.94 -1.09%
Chart Mars US 150 days 81.76 +2.02 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.714 -0.007 -0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 85.71 +0.88 +1.04%
Graph up Murban 4 days 86.33 +0.75 +0.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 83.13 +1.50 +1.84%
Graph down Basra Light 853 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 87.82 +1.72 +2.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 88.97 +1.21 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 88.97 +1.21 +1.38%
Chart Girassol 4 days 88.90 +1.44 +1.65%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 84.98 -0.94 -1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 306 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 68.42 +1.82 +2.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 85.32 +1.82 +2.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 83.57 +1.82 +2.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 78.17 +1.82 +2.38%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 75.92 +1.82 +2.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 75.92 +1.82 +2.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 75.42 +1.82 +2.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 84.17 +1.82 +2.21%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 75.82 +1.82 +2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 86.96 +1.81 +2.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.65 +1.82 +2.34%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 73.40 +1.82 +2.54%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 87.05 +1.43 +1.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 78.50 +1.82 +2.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 79.65 +1.82 +2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.65 +1.82 +2.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 79.75 +1.75 +2.24%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 71.50 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 84.55 +3.95 +4.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 20 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 14 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

Canada’s Federal Government Not Interested in Investing in LNG

Airbus, Rolls-Royce, and EasyJet Team Up for Hydrogen-Powered Flight

Airbus, Rolls-Royce, and EasyJet Team Up for Hydrogen-Powered Flight

The UK aviation industry is…

U.S. Gas Producers Optimistic Despite Very Low Natural Gas Prices

U.S. Gas Producers Optimistic Despite Very Low Natural Gas Prices

Despite multi-year low natural gas…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Turkish Leader Erdogan Beaten by Opposition in Local Elections

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 01, 2024, 9:00 AM CDT

Turkey’s main opposition party, the secular Republican People’s Party (CHP), dealt a heavy blow to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the local elections this weekend, keeping the mayor’s office in Istanbul and Ankara and winning 15 other mayoral offices nationwide.   

With 100% reported ballots, CHP won 37.76% of the votes, ahead of Erdogan’s AK Party (AKP), TRT World reports.  

Erdogan’s party fared worse than polls had indicated and saw its worst defeat at any election during 20 years of Erdogan's rule. Soaring inflation has been the key reason for voters’ dissatisfaction with the ruling party in recent months. Moreover, the secular opposition CHP party has won major support in large cities, as compared to the more conservative Islamist line that Erdogan has been following recently, according to analysts.

Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who won a second term in office at Sunday’s election, is now seen as a key opposition leader to challenge Erdogan and a likely presidential candidate as well.

The opposition party also won the mayoral seat in the capital city of Ankara, where incumbent mayor Mansur Yavas of CHP trounced Erdogan’s party candidate to win re-election in another blow to the ruling party.

CHP also won Bursa, Turkey’s fourth-biggest city, and retained control of other large cities including Izmir and Adana, and the resort of Antalya. 

Acknowledging the election defeat, Erdogan said that the election was a “turning point” for his party. 

Erdogan, who has been Turkey’s president since 2014, said “Unfortunately, we have not obtained the results that we wanted,” adding that “We will of course respect the decision of the nation.”

Voters turned out to punish this time Erdogan’s party for the soaring inflation – at 67% annually in February – and the slowing economic growth after aggressive interest rate hikes from the central bank. 

“The economy was the decisive factor,” Hakan Akbas, a senior adviser at the Albright Stonebridge Group, told Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

AI Technology Set to Boost U.S. Natural Gas Demand

Next Post

Canada’s Federal Government Not Interested in Investing in LNG

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity
Oil Prices Under Pressure As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Climb

Oil Prices Under Pressure As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Climb

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com