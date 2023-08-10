Turkey Expects UAE To Initiate $51 Billion Investment Deal By Year-End

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.84 -0.56 -0.66%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.16 -0.39 -0.45%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.23 -0.27 -0.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.948 -0.011 -0.37%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.905 -0.023 -0.79%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.29 +1.15 +1.37%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.29 +1.15 +1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.71 +2.16 +2.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.61 -0.64 -0.73%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 85.00 +1.23 +1.47%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.905 -0.023 -0.79%

Graph down Marine 2 days 86.12 -0.91 -1.05%
Graph down Murban 2 days 88.00 -0.25 -0.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.52 +1.50 +1.76%
Graph down Basra Light 618 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 87.79 +1.73 +2.01%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 88.71 +2.16 +2.50%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.71 +2.16 +2.50%
Chart Girassol 1 day 90.58 +2.08 +2.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.61 -0.64 -0.73%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 71 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 63.15 +1.48 +2.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 86.55 +1.48 +1.74%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 84.80 +1.48 +1.78%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 81.95 +1.48 +1.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 78.65 +1.48 +1.92%
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 78.65 +1.48 +1.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 79.95 +1.48 +1.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 88.90 +1.48 +1.69%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 78.25 +1.48 +1.93%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.29 +1.15 +1.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.40 +0.98 +1.25%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 73.15 +0.98 +1.36%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 88.57 -0.55 -0.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 78.20 +0.98 +1.27%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 79.40 +0.98 +1.25%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.40 +0.98 +1.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.50 +1.00 +1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.25 +1.00 +1.38%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

All Charts
Turkey Expects UAE To Initiate $51 Billion Investment Deal By Year-End

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 10, 2023, 6:12 AM CDT

Turkey expects the first investments from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) into its economy to start flowing by the end of this year after the two countries signed a major investment deal last month.

“We have very productive dialogue with Gulf countries, with the most concrete example being the $51 billion financial investment package announced by the UAE,” Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek told the Yeni Safak newspaper in an interview published on Thursday.

In July, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the multi-billion investment deal while visiting the UAE, one of the world’s top crude oil producers and exporters, as part of a tour of several countries in the Gulf.  

UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Erdogan signed several landmark deals during the Turkish president’s visit.

In one of those, ADQ, the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, announced two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Turkish entities to deepen bilateral cooperation and contribute to Turkey’s economic development. ADQ will finance up to $8.5 billion of earthquake relief financing bonds to accelerate reconstruction efforts from the devastating earthquake in Turkey in early February.  

The UAE and Turkey also agreed on $30 billion worth of energy deals, but these are provisional, may not materialize, and many will “take time,” the Turkish minister Simsek told Yeni Safak as carried by Bloomberg.

Turkey is trying to shore up its economy while betting on recent natural gas discoveries to turn it from a major importer of energy to an energy-independent country.

The volumes of natural gas that Turkey has found so far in the Black Sea are worth in excess of $500 billion, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez told broadcaster CNN Türk earlier this year.

The huge gas finds would be enough to supply all households in the country for 35 years, or to cover total Turkish natural gas consumption, including from industry, for 15 to 20 years, the minister added.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

