Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour 92.31 +2.04 +2.26%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 92.57 +1.46 +1.60%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 4.572 -0.316 -6.46%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 hour 2.875 +0.036 +1.25%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 2.679 +0.036 +1.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 90.21 -0.16 -0.18%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 90.21 -0.16 -0.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.30 +1.22 +1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 90.18 -0.28 -0.31%
Chart Mars US 27 mins 89.36 +1.99 +2.28%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.679 +0.036 +1.35%

Graph down Marine 2 days 87.36 -1.06 -1.20%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.14 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.95 +1.62 +1.94%
Graph down Basra Light 67 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 93.19 +1.53 +1.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 91.30 +1.22 +1.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.30 +1.22 +1.35%
Chart Girassol 2 days 91.64 +1.06 +1.17%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 90.18 -0.28 -0.31%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 75.19 +1.65 +2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 77.42 +2.01 +2.67%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 89.27 +2.01 +2.30%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 90.67 +2.01 +2.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 87.87 +2.01 +2.34%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 84.87 +2.01 +2.43%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 84.87 +2.01 +2.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 88.17 +2.01 +2.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 90.27 +2.01 +2.28%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 84.87 +2.01 +2.43%

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 90.21 -0.16 -0.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 86.75 +2.00 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 80.50 +2.00 +2.55%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 91.08 +0.78 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.22 +2.01 +2.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 88.17 +2.01 +2.33%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 88.17 +2.01 +2.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 86.75 +2.00 +2.36%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 78.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 90.45 +0.06 +0.07%

Turkey And Israel Could Work Jointly To Ship Gas To Europe

Oil Rally Pushes U.S. Gasoline Prices Up For Fifth Week In A Row

The Lack of Fossil Fuel Investment Is Hindering The Energy Transition

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 04, 2022, 3:30 PM CST

Turkey is interested in resuming talks with Israel about using Israeli natural gas and transporting it to Europe, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, as carried by the Daily Sabah news outlet.

“We can use Israeli natural gas in our country, and beyond using it, we can also engage in a joint effort on its passage to Europe,” Erdogan told reporters on a return flight from Kyiv, Ukraine.

Turkey and Israel have been in a tense bilateral relationship in recent years, after a fallout in 2018, when Turkey criticized Israel for its activities in the West Bank and its treatment of Palestinians. Israel, for its part, has demanded that Turkey drop support for Hamas in the Gaza Strip. In 2018, Turkey and Israel expelled each other’s ambassadors, following clashes on the Gaza border in which Israeli forces killed Palestinians.

In 2020, Turkey’s Erdogan said he wanted better ties with Israel, although he noted at the time that Israel’s policy toward Palestinians remained “unacceptable.”

The two countries are now looking to mend relations and potentially cooperate in the energy sector.

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog will visit Turkey in the middle of next month, Erdogan said earlier this week.

During the upcoming visit of the Israeli president, energy cooperation will be one of the topics of discussion, Erdogan said today.

The United States has reportedly pulled its support for the planned EastMed natural gas pipeline from Israel to Europe—a plan which does not involve Turkey and is backed by Israel, Greece, and Cyprus, The Jerusalem Post reported last month.

Turkey has long opposed the EastMed pipeline project because it sidelines Ankara from energy plans in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In January, Erdogan said that the U.S. had withdrawn its support for the EastMed gas pipeline project because of its high costs and reiterated that the project “cannot work without Turkey.”

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

