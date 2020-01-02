Tullow Continues To Struggle In The World's Hottest Oil Hotspot

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.29 +2.11 +3.45%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.56 +2.31 +3.49%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.126 +0.004 +0.19%
Mars US 2 hours 61.98 +0.12 +0.19%
Opec Basket 3 days 67.96 +0.03 +0.04%
Urals 8 days 59.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.46 +0.38 +0.58%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.46 +0.38 +0.58%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.42 -0.68 -1.00%
Mexican Basket 3 days 56.14 -1.54 -2.67%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.126 +0.004 +0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 3 days 67.58 -0.57 -0.84%
Murban 3 days 68.93 -0.63 -0.91%
Iran Heavy 3 days 57.93 -0.79 -1.35%
Basra Light 3 days 71.93 -0.57 -0.79%
Saharan Blend 3 days 67.53 -0.58 -0.85%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.42 -0.68 -1.00%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.42 -0.68 -1.00%
Girassol 3 days 68.30 -0.66 -0.96%
Opec Basket 3 days 67.96 +0.03 +0.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 3 days 40.20 +0.12 +0.30%
Western Canadian Select 10 days 35.81 -0.62 -1.70%
Canadian Condensate 135 days 55.06 -0.62 -1.11%
Premium Synthetic 125 days 61.46 -0.62 -1.00%
Sweet Crude 10 days 55.06 -0.62 -1.11%
Peace Sour 10 days 51.06 -0.62 -1.20%
Peace Sour 10 days 51.06 -0.62 -1.20%
Light Sour Blend 10 days 54.31 -0.62 -1.13%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 days 60.56 -0.62 -1.01%
Central Alberta 10 days 51.31 -0.62 -1.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 65.46 +0.38 +0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 57.75 -0.25 -0.43%
Giddings 3 days 51.50 -0.25 -0.48%
ANS West Coast 112 days 68.84 -0.11 -0.16%
West Texas Sour 3 days 55.01 -0.62 -1.11%
Eagle Ford 3 days 58.96 -0.62 -1.04%
Eagle Ford 3 days 58.96 -0.62 -1.04%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 57.75 -0.25 -0.43%
Kansas Common 3 days 51.25 -0.75 -1.44%
Buena Vista 3 days 70.29 -0.62 -0.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ukraine Natural Gas: Hunter Biden Court Filings allege $156 Million Illegal Money Laundering
  • 9 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 13 minutes NY TIMES: Saudis can't depend on U.S. to protect their oil anymore . . . .
  • 35 mins Iraqi uprising against US military presence is increasing. Are geopolitical interests justification good enough for waging war against Iraqi nation on Iraqi soil ?
  • 1 hour US military convoy enters oil fields in northeast Syria
  • 1 hour This is how the US military is protecting the Strait of Hormuz
  • 12 hours First of Six 2020 predictions: Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido` will not be reelected National Assembly leader, Maduro solidifies power, Russia moves in takes over Oil Industry operations , full production 12 to 18 months.
  • 15 hours Formula One comes to Wind Turbines
  • 2 days Step Forward: Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Will Be Signed On January 15
  • 1 day New year wish to Iran by President Trump
  • 4 hours Nord Stream 2 Offshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project (Infographics)
  • 22 hours Nuclear Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 22 hours Saudi Plan to Wean Off Oil Sees Success Even as Economy Stalls
  • 5 hours Tech cold war is a fact. China tells government offices to remove all foreign computer equipment

Breaking News:

Tullow Continues To Struggle In The World's Hottest Oil Hotspot

China’s Gas Demand Growth Slows Significantly

China’s Gas Demand Growth Slows Significantly

China has seen its natural…

The Biggest Threat To The Energy Sector

The Biggest Threat To The Energy Sector

The world’s most critical infrastructure…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Tullow Continues To Struggle In The World's Hottest Oil Hotspot

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 02, 2020, 10:00 AM CST Surinam offshore

Guyana has just joined the ranks of oil producing nations as ExxonMobil is already commercializing its huge oil finds offshore the South American country, but London-listed Tullow Oil continues to struggle with its acreage offshore the industry’s newest producer.  

Shares in Tullow Oil started 2020 pretty much the way they had finished 2019—on the plunge. Shortly after market open on Thursday, Tullow Oil’s shares slumped by 20 percent, before recovering to a 6-percent drop at 1:25 p.m. London time.

The reason for the new sell-off in Tullow Oil shares was an announcement from the company made earlier on Thursday, which said that although Tullow had found oil in the Carapa-1 exploration well offshore Guyana, the volume is less than initially expected.

“While net pay and reservoir development at this location are below our pre-drill estimates, we are encouraged to find good quality oil which proves the extension of the prolific Cretaceous play into our acreage,” Tullow Oil’s chief operating officer Mark MacFarlane said in a statement.

Commenting on the announcement, David Round, an analyst at BMO Capital Markets, told PA:

“Expectations were high going into this. There will be a level of disappointment about the size.”

According to other analysts who spoke to Financial Times, the discovery may not be declared commercial, due to the lower volumes of oil discovered, compared to expectations.  

In November 2019, Tullow Oil had raised doubts about the commercialization of two other discoveries offshore Guyana, which were found to contain heavy oil. Back then, Tullow Oil said it “remained confident in the broader light oil potential of the Orinduik and Kanuku blocks located in this prolific oil basin.”

But troubles continued piling for Tullow, and in early December, the UK firm flagged poor performance in its African assets, which led to a massive sell-off that halved Tullow Oil’s value.

While Tullow is struggling with its assets in Africa and offshore Guyana, ExxonMobil and its partner Hess Corporation launched last month oil production from the Liza field offshore Guyana ahead of schedule and less than five years after the first discovery of oil.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Russia-Ukraine Finalize Key Gas Deal

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build
Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

 Surprise Crude Build Threatens Oil Rally

Surprise Crude Build Threatens Oil Rally

 Iran Hits South Korea With $6 Billion Bill For Delivered Crude

Iran Hits South Korea With $6 Billion Bill For Delivered Crude

 JP Morgan Raises 2020 Oil Price Outlook

JP Morgan Raises 2020 Oil Price Outlook

Most Commented

Alt text

The Human Cost of the EV Revolution

 Alt text

Emissions Soar As Permian Flaring Frenzy Breaks New Records

 Alt text

Is The Qatar Blockade Coming To An End?

 Alt text

Forget The Hype, Aramco Shares May be Valued At Zero Next Year
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com