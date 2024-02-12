Trinidad & Tobago Declares National Emergency after Ghost Ship Oil Spill

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.78 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.88 -0.31 -0.38%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.53 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.803 -0.044 -2.38%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.342 +0.002 +0.10%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 83.44 +0.56 +0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.45 +1.30 +1.62%
Chart Mars US 101 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.342 +0.002 +0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 79.88 +1.57 +2.00%
Graph up Murban 4 days 81.33 +1.92 +2.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 77.77 +0.32 +0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 805 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 83.97 +0.38 +0.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 83.44 +0.56 +0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 83.44 +0.56 +0.68%
Chart Girassol 4 days 83.75 +0.45 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.45 +1.30 +1.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 258 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 57.24 +0.62 +1.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 78.99 +0.62 +0.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 77.24 +0.62 +0.81%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 68.64 +0.62 +0.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 62.69 +0.62 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 62.69 +0.62 +1.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 66.59 +0.62 +0.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 71.84 +0.62 +0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 62.94 +0.62 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.32 +0.62 +0.85%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 67.07 +0.62 +0.93%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 79.41 +0.33 +0.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 71.72 +0.62 +0.87%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 73.32 +0.62 +0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.32 +0.62 +0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.25 +0.50 +0.69%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 66.50 +2.50 +3.91%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 80.69 +2.61 +3.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 3 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 2 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 12 hours CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 4 days Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 13 hours huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 2 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 23 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 2 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 2 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Trinidad & Tobago Declares National Emergency after Ghost Ship Oil Spill

U.S. Merger Boom Could Slow Shale Production Growth

U.S. Merger Boom Could Slow Shale Production Growth

Some private oil producers in…

Central Banks' Appetite for Gold is Skyrocketing

Central Banks' Appetite for Gold is Skyrocketing

In 2023, global gold demand…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Trinidad & Tobago Declares National Emergency after Ghost Ship Oil Spill

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 12, 2024, 12:30 PM CST

The prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago has declared a “national emergency” following a large offshore oil spill in the eastern Caribbean. 

“This is a national emergency and therefore it will have to be funded as an extraordinary expense,” Rowley said. 

“We don’t know the full scope and scale of what is going to be required,” the prime minister added. 

The oil spill was caused when a vessel overturned near Tobago last week, with the cause of the accident still under investigation, with the country’s disaster authorities saying the coastline had been “blackened”.

Authorities have said that the leak had not been contained still as of early Monday afternoon ET. Despite thousands of volunteers, the situation was still not under control, according to authorities. 

The economy of Trinidad and Tobago relies heavily on tourism, and analysts are concerned the oil spill could heavily impact the balance sheet. 

The vessel–whose origins remain a mystery–made no emergency calls, and there is no sign of any crew, CBS News reports. 

“We’re not sure if it’s a freighter, a tanker, or a barge because only the keel of the vessel is visible. And its identifying physical characteristics are in water that we can’t penetrate for the moment,” Rowley said.

The prime minister suggested the unknown vessel may have been involved in “illicit” activities, while the discovery of a towing cable attached to the ship suggested it was potentially being towed somewhere. 

Rowley said on Sunday that the owner of the overturned vessel had still not been identified, nor is the extent of the damage clear yet. So far, reports note damage to a reef and Atlantic beaches, with residents of one village advised to evacuate or wear masks. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Aramco’s CEO Says Shareholders to Decide on Further Stock Sale

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com