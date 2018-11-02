TransCanada Looks To Asset Sales, JVs To Fund $8B Keystone XL

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 63.68 -0.01 -0.02%
Brent Crude 11 mins 73.16 +0.27 +0.37%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.196 -0.041 -1.27%
Mars US 13 hours 68.09 -2.32 -3.29%
Opec Basket 3 days 75.51 -0.56 -0.74%
Urals 1 day 70.22 -2.94 -4.02%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.31 -1.12 -1.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.31 -1.12 -1.50%
Bonny Light 1 day 72.22 -2.95 -3.92%
Mexican Basket 2 days 70.17 -0.24 -0.34%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.196 -0.041 -1.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 72.81 -2.07 -2.76%
Murban 1 day 75.70 -2.21 -2.84%
Iran Heavy 1 day 68.25 -2.99 -4.20%
Basra Light 1 day 72.40 -2.34 -3.13%
Saharan Blend 1 day 71.89 -3.09 -4.12%
Bonny Light 1 day 72.22 -2.95 -3.92%
Bonny Light 1 day 72.22 -2.95 -3.92%
Girassol 1 day 72.20 -2.60 -3.48%
Opec Basket 3 days 75.51 -0.56 -0.74%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 12 hours 24.44 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 15.69 -4.12 -20.80%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 72.69 -1.62 -2.18%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 63.79 -1.62 -2.48%
Sweet Crude 1 day 22.69 -1.62 -6.66%
Peace Sour 1 day 13.69 -1.62 -10.58%
Peace Sour 1 day 13.69 -1.62 -10.58%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 41.69 -3.62 -7.99%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 28.69 -1.62 -5.34%
Central Alberta 1 day 15.69 -1.62 -9.36%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 73.31 -1.12 -1.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 60.25 -2.00 -3.21%
Giddings 1 day 54.00 -2.00 -3.57%
ANS West Coast 1 min 75.96 -0.62 -0.81%
West Texas Sour 1 day 57.64 -1.62 -2.73%
Eagle Ford 1 day 61.59 -1.62 -2.56%
Eagle Ford 1 day 61.59 -1.62 -2.56%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 60.14 -1.62 -2.62%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.50 -1.00 -1.77%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.32 -0.62 -0.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 9 minutes "Troika Of Tyranny"- US Vows Tough Approach To Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba
  • 12 minutes 10 Incredible Facts about U.S. LNG
  • 16 minutes Rise of Far-Right in Latin America Might Lead to War
  • 7 hours Major News---Bigger Picture
  • 8 hours Frankenstein Web Tech World? Father of Web Says Tech Giants May Have To Be Split Up
  • 49 mins Affordable, Efficient Solar Power For Our Homes?
  • 5 hours Remote Drive for Tesla
  • 55 mins Gloom and Doom, and Oil at $120
  • 19 hours (Un)expected: Trump Says Saudi Prince May be Behind Khashoggi Death
  • 17 hours Swapping Battery or Charging?
  • 22 hours Are there more electric or natural gas vehicles in the world?
  • 1 day Brazil's President Bolsonaro Appears Ready to Boost Oil Production
  • 1 day Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Called To Testify Before 'Grand Committee'
  • 16 hours US Coal On Track For Record Capacity Decline, Closing 15.4 Gigawatts
  • 17 hours USA to be dominate oil producers
  • 1 day Poor Little Lead

Breaking News:

TransCanada Looks To Asset Sales, JVs To Fund $8B Keystone XL

Can We Expect A Rebound Rally Anytime Soon?

Can We Expect A Rebound Rally Anytime Soon?

The mini-bear market of last…

Oil Holds Steady As Rig Count Stagnates

Oil Holds Steady As Rig Count Stagnates

The U.S. rig count has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

TransCanada Looks To Asset Sales, JVs To Fund $8B Keystone XL

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 02, 2018, 4:00 AM CDT Keystone XL construction

TransCanada is considering all options for financing its US$8-billion now nearly decade-old Keystone XL pipeline project, including selling some assets and bringing in joint venture partners, president and chief executive Russ Girling said on the Q3 earnings call on Thursday.

“We do have a sizeable portfolio of saleable assets, contracted, that we would be willing to part with to fund part of the Keystone XL program,” Reuters quoted Girling as saying on the call. “We would entertain JV partners on this project,” TransCanada’s chief executive added.

TransCanada’s managers, however, didn’t say on the call what stake the company would want to keep in the Keystone XL project if it would welcome partners, or when it would make the final investment decision.

Executives, however, said that the company continues to work toward construction in 2019.

In its Q3 earnings release earlier on Thursday, TransCanada said it expects that the Nebraska Supreme Court could reach a decision on the Keystone XL route in the state by the first quarter of 2019.

However, Keysone XL is facing another, more recent, legal challenge, after two U.S. Native American communities filed a lawsuit in Montana in September, challenging the Keystone XL Presidential Permit.

“It is uncertain how and when this lawsuit will proceed,” TransCanada said on Thursday.

TransCanada first proposed in 2008 to build the Keystone XL pipeline that would run from Alberta in Canada to Nebraska and the U.S. Gulf Coast. After being dumped by the previous U.S. Administration, Keystone XL was revived by President Donald Trump in one of his first decisions after taking office.

Keystone XL has become one of the most controversial oil projects in North America, but it is also one of the most important for Canadian crude oil producers who have been struggling with a significant pipeline capacity shortage that has depressed Canada’s heavy oil prices to as low as US$20 in recent weeks.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Suncor Won’t Cut Output Despite $20 WCS Price

Next Post

TransCanada Expects Crucial Keystone XL Decision By Q1 2019

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build
Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

 Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

 Alt text

The Overlooked Giant In Renewables

 Alt text

UN Puts $2.4 Trillion Annual Price Tag On Mitigating Climate Change
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com