Trafigura Books Record Profits In Volatile Oil Market

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 3 hours 120.7 -0.84 -0.69%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 122.0 -1.06 -0.86%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 8.850 -0.113 -1.26%
Graph down Heating Oil 3 hours 4.367 -0.037 -0.84%
Graph down Gasoline 3 hours 4.172 -0.104 -2.43%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 123.0 -0.52 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 123.0 -0.52 -0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 129.4 +0.96 +0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 123.2 +1.67 +1.37%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 114.4 -0.84 -0.73%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 4.172 -0.104 -2.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 118.8 +2.29 +1.97%
Graph up Murban 2 days 122.4 +2.31 +1.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 119.0 +0.85 +0.72%
Graph down Basra Light 193 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 128.7 +0.86 +0.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 129.4 +0.96 +0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 129.4 +0.96 +0.75%
Chart Girassol 2 days 127.3 +1.11 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 123.2 +1.67 +1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 107.4 -0.60 -0.56%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 123.7 -0.60 -0.48%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 121.9 -0.60 -0.49%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 119.8 -0.60 -0.50%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 117.0 -0.60 -0.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 117.0 -0.60 -0.51%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 119.1 -0.60 -0.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 122.6 -0.60 -0.49%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 117.3 -0.60 -0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 123.0 -0.52 -0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 117.3 -0.75 -0.64%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 111.0 -0.75 -0.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 127.8 +2.61 +2.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 115.5 -0.60 -0.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 119.4 -0.60 -0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 119.4 -0.60 -0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 117.3 -0.75 -0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 111.8 -0.50 -0.45%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 125.1 -0.60 -0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 12 hours "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 3 days "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 11 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 4 days Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever
  • 4 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others

Breaking News:

Trafigura Books Record Profits In Volatile Oil Market

The Future Is Bright For U.S. Natural Gas Producers

The Future Is Bright For U.S. Natural Gas Producers

The future is bright for…

The U.S. Desperately Needs To Revamp Its Energy Policies

The U.S. Desperately Needs To Revamp Its Energy Policies

As American consumers continue to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Trafigura Books Record Profits In Volatile Oil Market

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 10, 2022, 3:30 PM CDT

Trafigura, one of the world’s largest independent oil traders, reported on Friday a record-high net profit for the six months ended March 31, as the market turmoil and volatility following the Russian invasion of Ukraine drove commodity prices sky-high.

Trafigura booked a net profit of $2.7 billion for the six months to end-March, a record high result which was up by 27 percent compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

Revenues jumped by 73 percent to $170.6 billion due to the higher commodity prices and the volumes Trafigura traded. 

Trafigura’s trading volume increased across the board as the trader looked to help customers to reorder their supply chains in challenging times, the company said. As a result, oil and petroleum products volumes increased by 14 percent compared to the first half of 2021, to an average of 7.3 million barrels per day (bpd), while non-ferrous metals volumes grew by 16 percent and bulk minerals volumes by 13 percent.

As required by the EU and Swiss sanctions, Trafigura stopped trading crude oil with sanctioned Russian entities before the May 15 deadline, it said.

Trafigura does not expect the challenging market conditions to go away anytime soon, Executive Chairman and CEO Jeremy Weir said.

“Commodity inventories are at perilously low levels across metals and energy markets as demand continues to outstrip supply, following a sustained period of structural under?investment in natural resources production over several years,” Weir noted.

Trafigura doesn’t yet see a slowdown in physical demand for oil and metals, its principal trading segments, Weir said. Robust demand “points to a tight market for commodities and heightened prices for some time to come.”

“Significant investment will be required to produce, process and transport energy, minerals and metals to meet future needs and support the ongoing energy transition,” Trafigura’s top executive said.

Commenting on the global commodity markets, Saad Rahim, Trafigura’s Chief Economist, said:

“A resurgent China might be good for global economic growth, but given that commodity inventories are already extremely, and in some cases unprecedently, low, it remains to be seen how prices might react from here. Inflation is already problematically elevated, but Chinese demand for commodity imports could further spur inflationary pressures.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Libya’s Oil Exports To Dip Again Amid Renewed Port Blockades

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal
Russia To Halt Electricity Exports To Finland On Saturday

Russia To Halt Electricity Exports To Finland On Saturday
Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch

Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches


Most Commented

Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

 Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

 Alt text

Six Years Late And 250% Over Budget: Georgia’s Newest Nuclear Plant

 Alt text

The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com