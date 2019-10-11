Toyota’s New Hydrogen Car Takes On Tesla

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.87 +1.32 +2.46%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.67 +1.57 +2.66%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.222 +0.004 +0.18%
Mars US 22 hours 54.05 +1.01 +1.90%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.71 +0.06 +0.10%
Urals 16 hours 53.40 -1.10 -2.02%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.87 -1.67 -2.85%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.87 -1.67 -2.85%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.10 -0.82 -1.37%
Mexican Basket 2 days 51.16 +0.10 +0.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.222 +0.004 +0.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 57.59 +0.04 +0.07%
Murban 2 days 59.75 +0.14 +0.23%
Iran Heavy 2 days 49.72 -1.73 -3.36%
Basra Light 2 days 64.80 +1.25 +1.97%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.70 -0.81 -1.36%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.10 -0.82 -1.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.10 -0.82 -1.37%
Girassol 2 days 60.37 -0.61 -1.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.71 +0.06 +0.10%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.87 +0.56 +1.54%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 37.60 +0.26 +0.70%
Canadian Condensate 52 days 47.55 +0.96 +2.06%
Premium Synthetic 42 days 53.95 +0.96 +1.81%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 50.30 +0.11 +0.22%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.80 +0.96 +2.01%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.80 +0.96 +2.01%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 50.90 +1.06 +2.13%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 54.55 +0.56 +1.04%
Central Alberta 23 hours 49.30 +0.96 +1.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 56.87 -1.67 -2.85%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 51.25 +1.25 +2.50%
Giddings 16 hours 45.00 +1.25 +2.86%
ANS West Coast 29 days 60.63 +0.26 +0.43%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 48.65 +1.15 +2.42%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 52.60 +1.15 +2.24%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 52.60 +1.15 +2.24%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 51.25 +1.25 +2.50%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.75 +1.00 +2.34%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.98 +0.96 +1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 5 Tweets That Change The World?
  • 7 minutes Trump Tariffs NOT China's Biggest concern. Chinese Shadow Banking Bigger. What is Shadow Banking You Ask ?
  • 11 minutes Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 15 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 39 mins Strategic beauty of attack on Iranian tanker
  • 7 hours Idiotic Environmental Predictions
  • 2 hours Dreams Come True: Boeing Partners With Porsche On Electric Flying Ca
  • 46 mins Boring! See Ya Clowns, And Have Fun In Germany
  • 12 mins Oilfield Layoffs
  • 6 hours USA pulls troops from Syria
  • 4 hours KURDS LEFT HIGH AND DRY TO DIE?
  • 2 hours Top Oil Traders See 2020 Prices Stuck in the $50s
  • 3 hours the future
  • 16 hours Trading Strategy
  • 14 hours Nigeria Demands $62B from Oil Majors
  • 21 mins China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 12 hours Man Shoves Climate Activists Out Of The Way To Get His Burger

Breaking News:

Toyota’s New Hydrogen Car Takes On Tesla

Oil Giant Slashes Jobs Amid Shale Slowdown

Oil Giant Slashes Jobs Amid Shale Slowdown

Oilfield services Halliburton has cut…

Is This The Next $170 Billion Energy Industry In The US?

Is This The Next $170 Billion Energy Industry In The US?

By 2050, the hydrogen industry…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Toyota’s New Hydrogen Car Takes On Tesla

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 11, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT Mirai

Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp released on Friday the first images of its completely revamped hydrogen-powered zero-emission fuel cell electric vehicle Mirai, aiming to take on battery-powered vehicles like the ones Tesla is selling.

The next-generation Mirai, which will be previewed at the Tokyo Motor Show between October 24 and November 4, will feature a fully redesigned fuel cell system, including the fuel cell stack, that delivers substantially improved performance, Toyota said in its latest attempt to spur demand for fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).   

The redesigned fuel cell system using hydrogen as fuel targets a 30-percent increase in driving range compared to the current-generation Mirai model, due to increased hydrogen storage capacity, among other measures, Toyota said.

Toyota—which launched a mass-produced fuel cell sedan, the Mirai, in December 2014—has had plans to expand its FCEV product range and continues to seek to bring cost down. The carmaker has been also experimenting with solar-powered cars.

The new-generation Mirai is scheduled for launch starting in late 2020, initially in Japan, North America, and Europe, the Japanese carmaker said.  

“I want customers to say 'I chose the Mirai because I simply wanted this car, and it just happens to be an FCEV.' We will continue our development work focusing on that feeling, and we hope that with the new Mirai we will be a leader in helping to realize a hydrogen energy society,” Yoshikazu Tanaka, Chief Engineer of the Mirai, said in a statement.

Despite efforts to spur demand for hydrogen-powered cars, since its launch in 2014 the Mirai has sold some 10,000 cars globally.  

In comparison, Tesla has just said that it achieved a record number of around 97,000 deliveries in the third quarter of this year, just short of an unofficial target that Elon Musk had set to deliver 100,000 electric cars in Q3. In its production and deliveries update on October 2, Tesla said that “we achieved record net orders in Q3 and are entering Q4 with an increase in our order backlog.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

BP Warns Hurricane Barry Significantly Dented Its Q3 Oil Production

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data
Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

 Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

 U.S. Reveals Who Is Behind The Saudi Drone Attack

U.S. Reveals Who Is Behind The Saudi Drone Attack

Most Commented

Alt text

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Alt text

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

 Alt text

Has Iran Won The War For The Middle East?

 Alt text

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com