Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.60 -3.11 -4.40%
Brent Crude 10 mins 76.30 -2.53 -3.21%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.963 -0.008 -0.27%
Mars US 23 hours 71.96 -1.13 -1.55%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.62 +0.19 +0.25%
Urals 2 days 75.80 +0.32 +0.42%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.31 +0.01 +0.01%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.93 -0.46 -0.69%
Marine 2 days 76.73 +0.45 +0.59%
Murban 2 days 79.53 +0.00 +0.00%
Iran Heavy 2 days 73.25 +0.21 +0.29%
Basra Light 2 days 76.94 -0.90 -1.16%
Saharan Blend 2 days 77.68 +0.08 +0.10%
Girassol 2 days 78.41 +0.06 +0.08%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 46.87 -3.21 -6.41%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 51.21 -2.38 -4.44%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.71 -1.13 -1.62%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.81 -1.13 -1.57%
Sweet Crude 2 days 63.46 -1.13 -1.75%
Peace Sour 2 days 60.71 -1.13 -1.83%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 62.96 -1.13 -1.76%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 68.21 -1.13 -1.63%
Central Alberta 2 days 61.46 -1.13 -1.81%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.25 -1.25 -1.82%
Giddings 2 days 61.00 -1.25 -2.01%
ANS West Coast 3 days 78.15 -0.63 -0.80%
West Texas Sour 2 days 64.66 -1.13 -1.72%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.61 -1.13 -1.62%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.16 -1.13 -1.65%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.00 -1.00 -1.61%
Buena Vista 2 days 77.97 -1.13 -1.43%
All Charts
ISIS Attack On Kirkuk Lines Leaves Iraqi Cities Without Power

Norway's Wealth Fund One Step Closer To Ditching Oil

Norway’s Wealth Fund One Step Closer To Ditching Oil

Norway’s $1 trillion dollar sovereign…

The Double-Edged Sword Of High Oil Prices

The Double-Edged Sword Of High Oil Prices

As oil prices continue to…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Total Joins $25 Billion Russian Arctic LNG Project

By Irina Slav - May 25, 2018, 1:00 PM CDT

French Total will buy a 10-percent stake in Russian Novatek’s LNG-2 project in the Arctic, Novatek’s chief, Leonid Mikhelson, said, as quoted by Reuters. France’s President Emmanuel Macron is visiting Russia for the St. Petersburg economic forum this week and the Total deal was signed during his visit.

Total already holds a 20-percent stake in Novatek and is one of the partners developing the company’s first LNG project in Yamal, along with Chinese CNPC and Silk Road Fund. This second deal for Arctic LNG-2 could be finalized in the first quarter of 2019, Mikhelson said, adding that the project could be worth around US$25.5 billion. The final investment decision may be made in the second half of 2019.

Total, Novatek’s CEO also said, will have an option of increasing its stake in the project by 5 percent, but the Russian company intends to maintain a share of at least 60 percent in Arctic LNG-2.

Total was recently forced to reconsider its participation in the South Pars field development in Iran by President Trump’s reimposition of economic sanctions on Iran. The company has not yet pulled out of the project, but it has said it will have to unless the U.S. Treasury Department grants it a sanction waiver. The EU is also trying to shield its companies from the Iran sanctions.

Russia’s LNG industry is not subject to sanctions, which focus on unconventional oil and gas, but, as Total’s chief executive Patrick Pouyanne put it to reporters in St. Petersburg, “nothing is sanction bullet proof”.

Yamal LNG began operation last December and has already shipped two million tons of LNG. The facility, when completed, will have an annual capacity of 16.5 million tons of the liquefied fuel.

Arctic LNG 2 could have a capacity of 19.8 million tons, and could go into operation in 2023.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Only Shell Interested In Buying Brazil's Pre-salt Oil

ISIS Attack On Kirkuk Lines Leaves Iraqi Cities Without Power

