Top UK Firms Pledge Hundreds Of Millions Of Pounds To Fight Climate Change

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 71.86 +0.08 +0.11%
Brent Crude 11 mins 81.34 +0.56 +0.69%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.246 +0.004 +0.12%
Mars US 23 hours 75.98 -0.46 -0.60%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.31 -0.05 -0.06%
Urals 2 days 76.54 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.47 +0.56 +0.71%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.47 +0.56 +0.71%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.38 +0.64 +0.78%
Mexican Basket 6 days 73.67 -2.10 -2.77%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.246 +0.004 +0.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 16 hours 77.54 -0.94 -1.20%
Murban 16 hours 80.13 -1.13 -1.39%
Iran Heavy 2 days 76.52 +0.46 +0.60%
Basra Light 2 days 79.78 +0.94 +1.19%
Saharan Blend 2 days 79.47 -0.41 -0.51%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.38 +0.64 +0.78%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.38 +0.64 +0.78%
Girassol 2 days 79.03 +1.02 +1.31%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.31 -0.05 -0.06%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 31.53 -0.38 -1.19%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 25.48 +0.89 +3.62%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.78 -0.81 -1.27%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.88 +0.44 +0.62%
Sweet Crude 2 days 45.03 +2.09 +4.87%
Peace Sour 2 days 39.28 +0.44 +1.13%
Peace Sour 2 days 39.28 +0.44 +1.13%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.28 +0.44 +0.80%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 46.53 +2.44 +5.53%
Central Alberta 2 days 38.78 +0.44 +1.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 79.47 +0.56 +0.71%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.50 +1.00 +1.48%
Giddings 2 days 62.25 +1.00 +1.63%
ANS West Coast 5 days 80.00 +0.01 +0.01%
West Texas Sour 2 days 65.73 +0.44 +0.67%
Eagle Ford 2 days 69.68 +0.44 +0.64%
Eagle Ford 2 days 69.68 +0.44 +0.64%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.23 +0.44 +0.65%
Kansas Common 2 days 62.00 +0.50 +0.81%
Buena Vista 2 days 80.54 +0.44 +0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Can the World Survive without Saudi Oil?
  • 8 minutes Closing the circle around Saudi Arabia: Where did Khashoggi disappear?
  • 12 minutes Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 3 hours Judge Approves SEC Settlement With Tesla, Musk
  • 1 min How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 5 hours U.N. About Climate Change: World Must Take 'Unprecedented' Steps To Avert Worst Effects
  • 1 hour EU to Splash Billions on Battery Factories
  • 3 hours Porsche Says That it ‘Enters the Electric Era With The New Taycan’
  • 5 hours UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 13 mins Threat: Iran warns U.S, Israel to expect a 'devastating' revenge
  • 6 hours Censorship has a price: Google’s CEO Defends Potential Return to China
  • 5 hours Mexico State Oil
  • 6 hours $70 More Likely Than $100 - YeeeeeeHaaaaa
  • 4 hours Saudi Crown Prince to Trump: We've Replaced All Iran's Lost Oil
  • 3 hours Gold price on a rise...
  • 16 mins China Thirsty for Canadian Crude

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Incoming President Presses Big Oil To Start Pumping From Recent Finds

Hurricane Michael’s Impact On Gasoline Demand

Hurricane Michael’s Impact On Gasoline Demand

Hurricane Michael had a significant…

Will China’s “Debt Diplomacy” Backfire?

Will China’s “Debt Diplomacy” Backfire?

China has just signed a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Top UK Firms Pledge Hundreds Of Millions Of Pounds To Fight Climate Change

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 16, 2018, 12:30 PM CDT industry inspection

Major UK companies, including banks and retailers, are pledging to invest hundreds of millions of British pounds to cut their carbon footprint and to support new energies, the UK government said on Tuesday.

A total of 30 UK businesses, including financial services and high street retailers, are pledging investments in various emission-cutting initiatives from installing solar panels on office building rooftops to replacing diesel trucks with bio-methane trucks.

Some of the pledges announced today include HSBC UK Pensions Scheme investing US$329 million (250 million pounds) into the UK’s solar parks and wind farms. Retailer John Lewis Partnership will replace its 500-strong diesel delivery truck fleet with bio-methane clean machines by 2028, cutting emissions by the equivalent of the carbon footprint of 6,000 UK households. Amazon has signed a deal to power its UK buildings with 100-percent renewable energy. EDF Energy, the UK’s largest producer of low-carbon electricity and the biggest supplier of electricity by volume in Great Britain, has committed to electrifying its own fleet of around 1,500 vehicles by 2030.

The UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy announced on Tuesday up to US$9.2 million (£7 million) in funding to encourage smaller businesses to take up energy efficiency projects under a plan to be launched in the spring of 2019.

“Governments cannot confront this unprecedented global challenge alone,” Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry said.

“We need businesses around the world to step up to the mark and today our largest companies are leading the way, making significant pledges worth millions to cut emissions while continuing to grow the green economy,” Perry noted.

The UK government said on Monday that it would ask climate experts to advise it on whether the country should set a date for a net zero emissions target.

According to government estimates, the UK already has nearly 400,000 jobs in the low-carbon economy and this could quadruple to around 2 million ‘green collar’ jobs by 2030, generating up to US$223.5 billion (£170 billion) of annual exports.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Quakes In Surrey Unlikely To Be Result Of Oil Drilling

Next Post

Refinery Official Sees India Getting U.S. Waiver For Iran Oil Imports

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build
Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

 Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 India Yet To Figure Out Way To Pay for Iranian Oil Imports

India Yet To Figure Out Way To Pay for Iranian Oil Imports

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

 Alt text

The Oil Industry Needs Large New Discoveries, Very Soon
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com