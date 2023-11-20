The White House Does Not Expect Arab States to Weaponize Oil

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.48 +1.59 +2.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.39 +1.78 +2.21%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.62 +1.65 +2.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.907 -0.053 -1.79%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.241 +0.056 +2.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 79.07 +2.97 +3.90%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 79.07 +2.97 +3.90%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.64 +1.80 +2.31%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.08 -1.14 -1.39%
Chart Mars US 17 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.241 +0.056 +2.58%

Graph down Marine 3 days 78.73 -2.49 -3.07%
Graph down Murban 3 days 79.32 -2.55 -3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 81.28 +1.84 +2.32%
Graph down Basra Light 720 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 80.40 +1.73 +2.20%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 79.64 +1.80 +2.31%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.64 +1.80 +2.31%
Chart Girassol 3 days 80.46 +1.69 +2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.08 -1.14 -1.39%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 173 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 50 mins 51.04 +2.95 +6.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 78.19 +2.95 +3.92%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 76.44 +2.95 +4.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 50 mins 66.94 +2.95 +4.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 50 mins 59.79 +2.95 +5.19%
Chart Peace Sour 50 mins 59.79 +2.95 +5.19%
Chart Light Sour Blend 50 mins 63.64 +2.95 +4.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 50 mins 68.24 +2.95 +4.52%
Chart Central Alberta 50 mins 61.79 +2.95 +5.01%

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 79.07 +2.97 +3.90%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.37 +2.99 +4.31%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 66.12 +2.99 +4.74%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 83.65 -1.40 -1.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 71.42 +2.99 +4.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 72.37 +2.99 +4.31%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.37 +2.99 +4.31%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 72.25 -2.50 -3.34%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 67.00 -1.50 -2.19%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 83.71 +0.00 +0.00%

The White House Does Not Expect Arab States to Weaponize Oil

Djibouti's New 60 MW Wind Farm Boosts Green Energy

Djibouti's New 60 MW Wind Farm Boosts Green Energy

Djibouti is advancing its renewable…

The Used Electric Vehicle Market Is About to Explode

The Used Electric Vehicle Market Is About to Explode

The used electric vehicle (EV)…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

The White House Does Not Expect Arab States to Weaponize Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 20, 2023, 8:17 AM CST

The United States is confident that the Arab states will not use oil supply as a weapon as they have done in the past, White House energy security adviser Amos Hochstein told the Financial Times in an interview published this weekend.

“Oil has been weaponised from time-to-time since it became a traded commodity, so we’re always worried about that, working against that, but I think so far it hasn’t,” Hochstein told FT.

According to the Biden Administration’s top energy adviser, the U.S. and the global oil market are managing the double geopolitical jeopardy of the past year – the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war – “fairly well.”

“We have two active wars in the world, one involving the world’s third-largest producer [Russia], the other in the Middle East where missiles are flying near where oil is produced, and yet prices are near the lower point of the year,” Hochstein told FT.

Last week, Hochstein said that the United States would tighten sanctions on Iran’s oil industry amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, aiming to bring Iranian exports down by more than 1 million bpd.

In the early days of the conflict, the Arab states and the OPEC+ production group dismissed Iran’s call for Islamic countries to impose an oil embargo on Israel and its supporters over the war with Hamas in Gaza.

However, market speculation is intensifying that the OPEC+ ministers could decide to make deeper production cuts beginning next year when they meet in the November 25-26 weekend.

The key reason for a possible deeper cut would be the most recent price slide to $80 a barrel Brent, market participants and analysts speculate. Growing anger at the Israeli bombardment of Gaza could also play a part in an OPEC+ decision to withhold more supply from the market, some analysts argue.

At any rate, Saudi Arabia – the world’s top crude oil exporter and OPEC+ leader – is expected to attribute any extra cuts to the oil market situation, not the conflict in Gaza, sources close to Saudi Arabia’s thinking have told FT.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Africa’s Oil Production Is Set to Decline Next Year

