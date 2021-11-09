Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 6 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 9 hours Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 1 hour "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 52 mins The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 1 hour Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 14 hours Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 19 mins China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 4 days Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 1 day ETHEREUM Cryptocurrency - ETCG Stock based on Ethereum
  • 5 days Evergrande is going Belly Up.

Auto Sales Lag As Supply Chain Issues Continue

Crude Drifts Lower On EIA Inventory Report

Oil prices fell further on…

How The U.S. Lost Control Of This Giant Iraqi Oilfield

Schlumberger's $480 million deal to…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

The UK Won’t Join Alliance Vowing End-Date Of Oil & Gas Production

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 09, 2021, 11:30 AM CST

The UK, which is hosting the ongoing COP26 climate summit, will not be joining the Beyond Oil & Gas Alliance (BOGA), which wants to pledge a fixed date of countries to phase out oil and gas production, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Costa Rica and Denmark are leading the work to create the alliance, which aims to gather “a group of ambitious governments that are committed to delivering a managed and just transition away from oil and gas production.”

During the COP26 climate talks, the alliance is expected to announce new members on Wednesday. But the host of the talks in Glasgow, the UK, will not be among them.

The UK argues that ending domestic oil and gas production will leave a gap in energy supply in the country until it manages to build out enough renewable energy capacity.

“While the U.K.’s reliance on fossil fuels continues to fall, there will continue to be ongoing but diminishing need for oil and gas over the coming years while we ramp up renewable energy capacity,” a spokesperson said in a statement carried by Bloomberg.

The UK, which became the first industrialized nation to enshrine the net-zero emissions by 2050 pledge into law, unveiled earlier this year the so-called North Sea Transition Deal, detailing how the UK’s offshore oil and gas sector and the government will work together to deliver the skills, innovation, and new infrastructure required to meet stretching greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.

The natural gas crisis of the past two months, however, has shown that the UK’s gas production is crucial to meeting the energy needs of the nation, offshore industry association OGUK says.

Currently, as much as 47 percent of the UK’s gas consumption comes from domestic production, OGUK data shows.

“Our industry is committed to cutting the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions and helping the government achieve net zero by 2050. However more than 40% of our electricity is generated by gas and some 23m homes are heated by it so although gas use will decline it will be important for some years yet,” said OGUK’s chief executive Deirdre Michie.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

