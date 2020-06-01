The Last 6 Oil Rigs In The Centennial State

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 50 mins 35.49 +1.78 +5.28%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 38.61 +0.77 +2.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 50 mins 1.849 +0.022 +1.20%
Graph up Mars US 10 mins 36.54 +0.05 +0.14%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 29.03 +0.58 +2.04%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 36.40 +1.75 +5.05%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 37.07 +2.47 +7.14%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 37.07 +2.47 +7.14%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 34.61 +0.74 +2.18%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 29.87 +2.50 +9.13%
Chart Natural Gas 50 mins 1.849 +0.022 +1.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 35.23 +1.71 +5.10%
Graph up Murban 4 days 35.21 +1.99 +5.99%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 31.78 +0.98 +3.18%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 40.13 +1.71 +4.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 35.49 +1.15 +3.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 34.61 +0.74 +2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 34.61 +0.74 +2.18%
Chart Girassol 4 days 35.23 +0.78 +2.26%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 29.03 +0.58 +2.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 27.03 +1.89 +7.52%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 31.99 +1.78 +5.89%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 34.49 +1.78 +5.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 35.89 +1.78 +5.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 35.49 +1.78 +5.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 30.49 +1.78 +6.20%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 30.49 +1.78 +6.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 30.99 +1.78 +6.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 35.49 +1.78 +5.28%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 30.49 +1.78 +6.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 37.07 +2.47 +7.14%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 32.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 25.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 36.45 +0.99 +2.79%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 29.39 -0.05 -0.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 33.34 -0.05 -0.15%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 33.34 -0.05 -0.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 32.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 25.75 +2.75 +11.96%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 39.07 +2.68 +7.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 1 hour Thugs in Trumpistan
  • 50 mins Model 3 cheaper to buy than BMW 3 series.
  • 10 mins Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 10 hours Yale University Epidemiologist Publishes Paper on Major Benefits of Hydroxchloroquine for High-risk Outpatients. Quacksalvers like Fauci should put lives ahead of Politics
  • 3 hours Pompeo's Hong Kong
  • 19 hours China To Boost Oil & Gas Exploration, As EU Prepares To Commit Suicide
  • 33 mins Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 1 hour Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 11 hours China’s Oil Thirst Draws an Armada of Tankers
  • 3 hours Chicago Threatens To Condemn - Possibly Demolish - Churches Defying Lockdown
  • 5 hours Michael Moore's Controversial "Planet of the Humans" Movie
  • 6 hours The CDC confirms remarkably low coronavirus death rate. Where is the media?
  • 1 day Income report showing potential future spending and economic growth

Breaking News:

Britain's Largest Solar Farm Gets The Green Light

Oil Majors Face Another Impossible Decision

Oil Majors Face Another Impossible Decision

The recent oil price crash…

OPEC+ Could Hold Its Next Meeting This Week

OPEC+ Could Hold Its Next Meeting This Week

The next OPEC+ meeting may…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

The Last 6 Oil Rigs In The Centennial State

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 01, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT

The oil price crash has forced producers in Colorado to slash their capital expenditure, suspend completion activities, and release rig crews, leaving just six operating rigs in the state as of May 29 - the lowest number of rigs in at least 28 years.  

Lower liquidity and constrained access capital could make life for the companies operating in Colorado’s oil patch much more difficult, analysts and industry executives told Mark Jaffe of The Colorado Sun.

Due to the price collapse in early March, oil producers in the state - from Occidental Petroleum to the smaller firms - have slashed capital expenditure for Colorado operations by at least half, and many have suspended completion activities until at least the fourth quarter or until oil prices improve.  

The rig count in Colorado as of May 29 numbered just six rigs, down from 31 operating rigs at the same time last year, according to data from Baker Hughes. The six rigs in Colorado last week were the fewest rigs in the state in 28 the years since Baker Hughes started reporting rig counts by state, according to The Colorado Sun.

Occidental Petroleum, which became the state’s top oil producer after it bought Anadarko last year, has slashed its capital expenditure for the Rockies to US$300 million from US$900 million, The Colorado Sun reports.

Related: Saudi Arabia Could Set Trend For Higher Oil Prices In June

Noble Energy has suspended all completion activity, and drilling activity has been reduced to one rig in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin, the company’s President and Chief Operating Officer Brent Smolik said on the Q1 earnings call. Noble Energy plans capex of US$75 million to US$100 million for the option to complete DJ wells in the fourth quarter.

PDC Energy, based in Denver, plans capex of US$500 million-US$600 million this year, down by around 50 percent compared to its initial 2020 guidance from February 2020. The company will have one operating rig in Wattenberg and no frac fleets planned until the fourth quarter, president and CEO Barton Brookman, Jr. said on the Q1 earnings call.

“This is the slowest capital pace for the company in many, many years,” Brookman Jr. noted.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran Ready To Send More Fuel To Crisis-Stricken Venezuela

Next Post

Commodities In Crisis As Geopolitical Turmoil Hits Key Markets

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months
U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute
Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay
Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound

Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound
Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories

Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk

 Alt text

Has Demand For Oil Already Peaked?

 Alt text

This Could Be The Beginning Of A Tremendous Oil Rally

 Alt text

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com