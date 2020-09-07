The Energy Jobs Gen Z Actually Want

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 39.07 -0.70 -1.76%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 42.01 -0.65 -1.52%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 2.546 -0.042 -1.62%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 41.27 -1.50 -3.51%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 43.42 +0.06 +0.14%
Graph down Urals 4 days 44.00 -1.35 -2.98%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 41.40 -0.60 -1.43%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 38.45 -1.17 -2.95%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 2.546 -0.042 -1.62%
Graph up Marine 4 days 43.92 +0.56 +1.29%
Graph up Murban 4 days 44.28 +0.47 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 40.52 -0.55 -1.34%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 43.87 -1.37 -3.03%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 41.61 -0.22 -0.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 41.40 -0.60 -1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 41.40 -0.60 -1.43%
Chart Girassol 4 days 42.25 -0.39 -0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 43.42 +0.06 +0.14%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 28.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 32.37 +0.26 +0.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 40.37 -0.14 -0.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 41.77 -0.14 -0.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 37.37 +0.01 +0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 36.37 -0.04 -0.11%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 36.37 -0.04 -0.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 37.77 +0.06 +0.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 39.02 +0.26 +0.67%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 36.47 +0.06 +0.16%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 36.25 -1.50 -3.97%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 30.00 -1.50 -4.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 43.42 +0.06 +0.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 35.32 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 39.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 39.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 36.25 -1.50 -3.97%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 30.00 -1.50 -4.76%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 44.51 -1.60 -3.47%
All Charts
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com. 

The Energy Jobs Gen Z Actually Want

By Michael Kern - Sep 07, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT

Fossil fuels are out. At least according to the younger generations. Neither millennials nor their up-and-coming counterparts, the zoomers, or Gen Z, are particularly interested in working in the oil and gas industry. And it’s causing big problems for Big Oil, which is becoming increasingly desperate for fresh scientific talent. Simply put, the youth is just not that into it. But that doesn’t mean they're not interested in the energy sector at all. In fact, renewable energy and green technologies are wildly popular among them.

Accounting for nearly half of the population of the United States, millennials and Gen Z are playing an important role in the energy transition. As per a recent study from Morning Consult, over half of the zoomers polled think that climate change can be slowed - and they want to help.

According to the survey, respondents are most interested in working in the solar and wind industries, followed by hydropower and nuclear respectively, while natural gas and coal jobs garnered little interest from the group. 

“When Gen Zers do look to the future, it seems that participating in sectors whose emissions contribute to climate change holds little appeal,” the report states.

One participant noted, “We are only a small component of the system. That’s not to say we’re not important but our impact on shifting climates are negligible.”

And it’s not just jobs that are catching the attention of the younger generations. Their desire to build a better world is being reflected in their investments, as well.

Related: Total Ditches Environmentally Sensitive Brazilian Oil Blocks

According to a recent study by the deVere Group, nearly 8 out of 10 millennial investors are choosing environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues as a priority when picking new investments. While it may be a trend spurred by increased millennial activism, it’s something that investors can no longer afford to ignore.

“We’re in the middle of a $30 trillion intergenerational wealth transfer from baby boomers to their children,” says Dave Nadig of ETF.com. “And those kids—not really millennials only, but people from 25 to 40 years old– simply think about their investment decisions differently.” 

Indeed, the trend is becoming so massive that even some of the world’s largest banks and funds are shifting their own priorities to accommodate this growing demand for sustainable investments. From Blackrock to Goldman Sachs, the giants of the industry are pouring billions into this growing trend, and those who are not could even risk underperformance as the trend accelerates.

Millennial Robinhood traders have piled into sustainable stocks like Tesla and the tech giants fueling a global renewables boom and that’s unlikely to slow down anytime soon. 

Though the youth has turned its back on Big Oil, the energy industry is not down for the count just yet. In order to stay afloat, however, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the supermajors of yesteryear will have to adapt or die. If they want new talent or the next generation’s capital, they’ll have to start considering what young people really want.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

