The Electric Truck That Can Power Homes

Ford’s all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup can power homes in a U.S. first offering in which customers will be able to power their homes with an electric truck, the car manufacturer said on Wednesday.

Ford and F-Series are partnering with U.S. solar company Sunrun to enhance home energy management and independence by using the onboard battery capability of the all-electric F-150 Lightning, Ford said.

“F-150 Lightning with available Ford Intelligent Backup Power can provide power and security during an electrical outage – the first electric truck in the U.S. to offer this capability,” the company said.

“Sunrun is the preferred installer of F-150 Lightning home charging solutions, including the 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and Home Integration System, which enables the F-150 Lightning to store and supply power to homes in a variety of ways,” Ford added.

F-150 Lightning will offer additional features in the future that could manage customers’ energy use and potentially help them save on energy bills, according to the carmaker, which is investing billions of U.S. dollars in electric vehicles (EVs).

In September, Ford said it planned to make the largest investment in its history in U.S. manufacturing sites that would build the electric F-Series trucks and the batteries to power future electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles in an $11.4-billion partnership with its South Korean battery partner, SK Innovation.

The Ford brand posted its best-ever sales for full electric vehicles, second only to Tesla for 2021, Ford said in a release detailing its December 2021 sales. Ford sold a total of 12,284 electrified vehicles in December, up by 121 percent from last year, while the Mustang Mach-E sales totaled 27,140 for the full year.

Ford also became the best-performing auto industry stock last year, beating investor favorite Tesla as it doubled down on an all-electric future. Last month, Ford had to halt reservations for the upcoming F-150 Lightning pickup truck after hitting 200,000.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

