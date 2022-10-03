The EU Could Agree On A Russian Oil Price Cap Today

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.14 +4.65 +5.85%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.39 +4.25 +4.99%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.79 +4.62 +5.36%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.435 -0.331 -4.89%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.511 +0.141 +5.95%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 92.34 -0.42 -0.45%
Chart Mars US 3 days 77.49 -1.94 -2.44%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.511 +0.141 +5.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 88.72 +1.86 +2.14%
Graph up Murban 3 days 90.24 +1.70 +1.92%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 83.34 -1.21 -1.43%
Graph down Basra Light 307 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 88.98 -1.79 -1.97%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Chart Girassol 3 days 87.96 -1.44 -1.61%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 92.34 -0.42 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 58.24 -1.74 -2.90%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 81.64 -1.74 -2.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 79.89 -1.74 -2.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 77.04 -1.74 -2.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 73.74 -1.74 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 73.74 -1.74 -2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 75.04 -1.74 -2.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 83.99 -1.74 -2.03%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 73.34 -1.74 -2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 69.75 -1.75 -2.45%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 89.03 -0.41 -0.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 76.12 -1.74 -2.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 75.97 -1.74 -2.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 75.97 -1.74 -2.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Chart Kansas Common 41 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 92.66 +6.24 +7.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 11 hours "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 11 mins ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 2 hours Wind droughts
  • 5 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 20 hours Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 9 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 4 mins 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 56 mins Australian power prices go insane
  • 26 mins Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.

Breaking News:

The EU Could Agree On A Russian Oil Price Cap Today

Inflation Reduction Act Is Both Good And Bad News For U.S Biofuels

Inflation Reduction Act Is Both Good And Bad News For U.S Biofuels

Favorable policies are incentivizing the…

Russia Is Flaring Less And Keeping Natural Gas In The Ground

Russia Is Flaring Less And Keeping Natural Gas In The Ground

Russia has managed to reduce…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

The EU Could Agree On A Russian Oil Price Cap Today

By Michael Kern - Oct 03, 2022, 8:30 AM CDT

The European Union could reach an agreement to back a price cap on Russian oil and more sanctions against Russia as soon as Monday, the Polish representative to the EU said today.

“I am hopeful in a couple of hours we can have a unanimous agreement on the sanctions package,” Andrzej Sados, Poland’s ambassador to the EU, told reporters, as carried by Bloomberg.

“We are very close to it and there is determination to clinch a deal ASAP,” Sados said as the ambassadors to the EU of all 27 member states of the bloc began a meeting to discuss the next package of sanctions against Russia for the latest escalations of its war in Ukraine—sham referendums and the subsequent annexation of four regions in eastern Ukraine.

The package to be discussed is expected to include political backing from the EU on the proposed price cap on Russian oil, the Polish diplomat said. 

The EU is looking to reach an agreement on the new sanctions package before an EU leaders’ summit on October 7 in Prague, sources with knowledge of the talks told Bloomberg.

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the Commission’s proposals for the eighth package of sanctions in response to Russia’s escalation of the war in Ukraine.

“Today, in this package, here, we are laying the legal basis for this oil price cap,” von der Leyen said, commenting on the G7-led idea of banning Russian crude oil from imports by sea unless the oil is sold at or below a certain price the buyers expect to set.

The eighth package is planned to include further restrictions on trade with Russia.

A sanctions package would need unanimous approval by all 27 EU member states, but Hungary has said it would block new energy sanctions against Russia.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Norway Deploys Soldiers To Guard Oil And Gas Assets After Nord Stream Sabotage

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

The Global Water Crisis Could Crush The Energy Industry

 Alt text

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls

 Alt text

A Worrying Indicator Of Looming Oil Demand Destruction
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com